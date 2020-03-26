Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2degrees 40GB cap for "Unlimited" mobile plan


43 posts

Geek


#268577 26-Mar-2020 18:40
Kia ora,

Does anyone know if the data caps being removed for broadband will also apply to the unlimited mobile plan?
As you may know 2degrees limits the speed to 1mbps after 40GB.

Currently with video calling and remote working I'm using 1.2-1.8GB/day. I can see getting quite close to the 40GB limit in a month.

I have an ADSL link as a backup, but 4G through 2degrees blows that away. The ADSL link isn't fast enough for multi-party video calling on Zoom, whereas it's completely seamless on 4G. I'm quite impressed actually. ADSL is fine for doing source code check-ins, but the 4G is perfect for video links and keeping the VPN running.

I've bought an additional cheap 4G phone with simcard (thanks the warehouse), as a backup should I burn through 40GB before my plan renews, but I'd love to know if 2degrees have removed the data cap so I don't need to use that. Anyone?

Ta in advance,
A

5236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2447484 26-Mar-2020 18:43
At the moment the 40GB cap is still in place. If it is removed or changed we will make an announcement.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

5990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2447491 26-Mar-2020 18:53
2 people support this post
I hope the cap is not increased or removed!

The mobile network needs to be protected from further congestion

