Kia ora,



Does anyone know if the data caps being removed for broadband will also apply to the unlimited mobile plan?

As you may know 2degrees limits the speed to 1mbps after 40GB.



Currently with video calling and remote working I'm using 1.2-1.8GB/day. I can see getting quite close to the 40GB limit in a month.



I have an ADSL link as a backup, but 4G through 2degrees blows that away. The ADSL link isn't fast enough for multi-party video calling on Zoom, whereas it's completely seamless on 4G. I'm quite impressed actually. ADSL is fine for doing source code check-ins, but the 4G is perfect for video links and keeping the VPN running.



I've bought an additional cheap 4G phone with simcard (thanks the warehouse), as a backup should I burn through 40GB before my plan renews, but I'd love to know if 2degrees have removed the data cap so I don't need to use that. Anyone?



Ta in advance,

A