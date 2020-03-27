Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre installs during lock down?


#268602 27-Mar-2020 21:30
Any chance there is fibre installs during lockdown?

  #2448449 27-Mar-2020 21:40
Civtec were doing one across the road from me yesterday (for ultrafast)

  #2448452 27-Mar-2020 21:43
Chorus are only doing UFB Installs if they fall within "essential" unless they don't require a truck roll (people basically). 

 

They have asked all providers to defer installations till after the 4th of May (Subject to change based on what happens with the lockdown. 

 

 

 

I read this to mean, unless you are an essential worker, for which working from home is important, then your fibre installation will occur after the lockdown finishes. 

 

Bear in mind, they will have a huge backlog to get through, so patience will be required. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2448460 27-Mar-2020 21:54
"Update

 

 

Reduced services during the Covid-19 lockdown

 

 

In interest of the health and safety of our workers and the public, Chorus will be scaling back on non-essential field activity during the Covid-19 alert 4 lockdown. Our key priority will be on addressing faults, connecting properties where no other form of fixed line internet access is available, and connecting properties linked to the delivery of an essential service. Thanks for your understanding and stay safe New Zealand."

 

 

  #2448463 27-Mar-2020 22:07
Where are you located? Is it a greenfield? There have been discussions between the industry and the Minister. As per above for Chorus, with UFF and Enable prioritizing essential services and workers, and other installs may be performed if they can be done safely (there may some changes to install methodology). Obviously this would change depending on what the government mandates during the lockdown.

  #2448476 27-Mar-2020 22:21
Located in Huntly in an already existing residential area

  #2448484 27-Mar-2020 22:43
We had a commercial client in Auckland with an upgrade from VDSL to UFB with the scoping visit set for today.  it was deferred at the last minute to after the lockdown.




