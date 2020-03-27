Chorus are only doing UFB Installs if they fall within "essential" unless they don't require a truck roll (people basically).

They have asked all providers to defer installations till after the 4th of May (Subject to change based on what happens with the lockdown.

I read this to mean, unless you are an essential worker, for which working from home is important, then your fibre installation will occur after the lockdown finishes.

Bear in mind, they will have a huge backlog to get through, so patience will be required.