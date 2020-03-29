Since getting 2degrees 4G RBI installed a few weeks ago I was getting fairly consistent 30-40Mbps Down/Up however since the COVID-19 lockdown and the release of 2degrees uncapped data offering speeds have plummited to almost unusable 0.75Mbps Down and anywhere from 1.75-30Mbps Up.

After doing some testing and locking the Huawei B618 to 4G I noticed that my Samsung Galaxy S8+ was getting 50x the speed to the same tower with similar RSRQ, RSRP & SINR.

As @SaltyNZ stated in a previous thread;

SaltyNZ: All the fixed wireless access traffic is treated as fixed broadband for the purposes of network management. That means that although the mobile core handles the access, it is forwarded through the fixed network infrastructure to reach the internet, rather than the mobile network gateway.

I'm wondering if this is then an issue with the backhaul config (which can hopefully be improved?) rather than just tough luck overcrowding on the tower??

4G Mobile Stats

4G RBI Stats