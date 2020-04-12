Hi guys, I have taken the plunge and swapped to 2degrees B/Band when my Stuff contract ran out. Because I paid in full I now own the ASUS RT-AC58U router and do not have to return it.

I am absolutely thrilled with the Fritzbox 7530 router, followed the instructions, plugged it in to ONT and computer and Hi-Ho Silver - 926/516 straight away - up and running 6 minutes flat. When they process my Supergold discount I will be replete.

I have been experimenting - what else do you do in Jacindalockdown time - with trying to reconfigure the ASUS router as a WiFi repeater to assist coverage in the far corners of my domain. I have a nice long ethernet cable to connect the two devices.

I have had several failed attempts after watching YouTube howtodoit videos and after resetting the unit 5 times have decided to seek assistance.

Is there anyone out there who has already invented this wheel? Disabling the DHCP was the easy part but I am stuck at the next step setting the addresses. I have 192.168.1.1 compared with 192.168.178.1 and know not where where to put them.

If anyone has completed this, please point me right or if there is a better (no Indian accent) video then that would be great. Thanks in anticipation.

OldBusdriver