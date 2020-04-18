After having a Fritzbox 7390 for years we recently upgraded to a 7590 as the old one was becoming slightly unreliable over Wifi, and didn't support modern protocols.

The 7590 has much better range and speed, but we're finding that WiFi drops out occasionally - for example in the middle of a WhatsApp call the other day it cut off and I had no WiFi. This seems to happen on both 2.4 and 5G. Phones are both Moto G8 Plus, happens on both.

Anyone else finding this with the 7590? We have firmware 07.13 which is the most recent according to the update tool.