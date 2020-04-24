I am with Orcon that provides me with IPv6 /56 address allocations. (256 IPv6 addresses).

When I look a various routers:

HG659 shows /56 assigned prefix.

Vodafone Ultra Hub shows /56 assigned prefix.

Spark Smart Modem shows /64 assigned prefix.

What determines the assigned prefix shown in a router?

I am guessing that I can only use one IPv6 /64 address at a time.

Orcon uses DHCP so maybe the Spark router is correctly displaying the one assigned IPv6 from the 256 allocated address.

Can anyone help clear up what is going on?

TIA.