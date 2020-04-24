Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesIPv6 Assigned Prefix and allocation


972 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270113 24-Apr-2020 10:17
Send private message

I am with Orcon that provides me with IPv6 /56 address allocations. (256 IPv6 addresses).

 

When I look a various routers:

 

HG659 shows /56 assigned prefix.

 

Vodafone Ultra Hub shows /56 assigned prefix.

 

Spark Smart Modem shows /64 assigned prefix.

 

What determines the assigned prefix shown in a router?

 

I am guessing that I can only use one IPv6 /64 address at a time.

 

Orcon uses DHCP so maybe the Spark router is correctly displaying the one assigned IPv6 from the 256 allocated address.

 

Can anyone help clear up what is going on?

 

TIA.

 

 

 

 




Gordy

Create new topic
Nate wants an iphone
3918 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2469056 24-Apr-2020 10:38
Send private message quote this post

An IPv6 /56 actually has 4,722,366,482,869,645,213,696 addresses (source).

 

I suspect that the HG659/Ultra Hub is getting the prefix delegated correctly while the Smart modem is not (Spark is more of an IPv4 shop at the moment). I suspect you are correct where it is just requesting a single lan segment.




webhosting |New Zealand connectionsgeekzone IRC chat
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.