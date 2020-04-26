Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesRequest for some performance testing - nos.nl


2179 posts

Uber Geek


#270169 26-Apr-2020 16:45
Send private message quote this post

Please can someone with a 100/20 2D fibre connection go to https://nos.nl/ (it's a Dutch news site) browse to a few articles and play some video clips within the items, then let me know what the user experience is like.

 

Reason for asking is that I'm currently on Vodafone fibre and, although sometimes it's better than others, it often loads like I'm on dial up (I'm not exaggerating) and the videos buffer and pause constantly.  It's not unusual for it to take 5 minutes to play a 45 second clip.

 

I'm thinking of switching providers to 2Degrees and the ability to use this website comfortably is one of the determining factors.

 

Many thanks!




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

Create new topic
6079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2471670 26-Apr-2020 17:10
Send private message quote this post

I am on 2d fibre 100/20 and videos play in seconds and zero buffering the only issue I found was I can't understand what they are saying

 

:P

6079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2471671 26-Apr-2020 17:12
Send private message quote this post

Oh just watched Trump I could understand him dribble on about something!

 

Edit: Just started a video under sport and was over 4 minutes long and no issues what so ever

 
 
 
 


Devastation by stupidity
11823 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2471677 26-Apr-2020 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Hi @floydbloke,

 

I drifted away from Dutch news a long time ago but I used to watch NOS all the time and never had an issue with it. I'm not on fibre or Vodafone but I just took a look and it works fine for me. I watched a fair bit of the last episode of Het Journaal without any problem. One thing I did notice is they have changed their set-up and I could only get videos to play on their NPO/Start page, which is what they advise. On the NOS/NL page the videos are there but I get errors and lock-ups and nothing plays. I suspect your problem is not the fibre connection. Try NPOstart.nl and see if it works any better for you. 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

83 posts

Master Geek


  #2471688 26-Apr-2020 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Im with 2 Degrees.. but on their 900/400 plan. Im assuming logicaly that the routing etc is the same.. Video etc working fine for me.. 

 

Daniel

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.