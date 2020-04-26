Please can someone with a 100/20 2D fibre connection go to https://nos.nl/ (it's a Dutch news site) browse to a few articles and play some video clips within the items, then let me know what the user experience is like.

Reason for asking is that I'm currently on Vodafone fibre and, although sometimes it's better than others, it often loads like I'm on dial up (I'm not exaggerating) and the videos buffer and pause constantly. It's not unusual for it to take 5 minutes to play a 45 second clip.

I'm thinking of switching providers to 2Degrees and the ability to use this website comfortably is one of the determining factors.

Many thanks!