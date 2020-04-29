Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees2dm VoWifi battery drain - experiences?


#270232 29-Apr-2020 18:35
We have rather poor cellular coverage across all three major networks, despite living in an urban area.

 

Some very general measurements from the cell phones across two of the networks report that we receive a 2dm signal of -113dBm, while Spark is a bit better at -104dBm, both however are call dropping & battery sapping bad.

 

Migrating to 2dm and using VoWifi might be a solution, however some have stated to me that their battery life has been poor. We are using SGS 10+ phones but most who have stated they have battery issues, were iPhone users. I’m not sure of the accuracy of these battery issue complaints, so I’m wondering:

 

1. What you’ve experienced, and

 

2. Whether you routinely use airplane mode with wifi enabled while at home to save battery power a little bit further?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2473614 29-Apr-2020 18:45
Zero difference in battery usage no idea why anyone would say any different and it's a fantastic service as it just works

  #2473615 29-Apr-2020 18:46
Just to add further I have used it over the world for free roaming and zero issues as well

 
 
 
 


  #2473630 29-Apr-2020 19:45
My experiences mirror john’s, I use it regularly and is an excellent implementation. I use it on a range of I devices without issue. I have used it historically with Apple wifi gear, and in recent weeks moved to Linksys wifi. No noticeable impact on batt life here




Create new topic



