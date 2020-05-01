freitasm: On another note, you should never port forward to cameras and other devices - these are riddled with security vulnerabilities and can be infected as quickly as you go online...

Hi, thanks for the reply.

I'm not, I set up a VPN in the fritzbox and connect with that when I am off site but for some reason all my camera ips are all over the place now and I can’t even use them at home. I must have set up the fritz to assign them ips instead of setting them on the camera. So until we get the static ip sorted out I don’t want to bother redoing the settings on them in case we end up doing another reset (shudder) ...or something. Sigh. I took screenshots of all my router settings before the switch...

Doubly annoying because my pup has had a sore leg for four months and I trotted him in front of the camera this morning to check on its progress. I am hoping to see no limp.