Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesFritz7490 fibre should this setting be on or off?


1727 posts

Uber Geek


#270257 1-May-2020 09:33
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I had two unsuccessful tries yesterday with the help desk on a new fibre line just switched over from vdsl to get a static ip set up (required by my security cams). Previously when on VDSL there was zero issue with the help desk getting a static ip to stick on the same router. We have reset the fritzbox 7490 to factory three times now since the install. I need to get my security cams etc back up. Also my husband is teaching online so I am doing this between his classes.

 

 

 

I notice that after a factory reset the setting in the picture is toggled on for 'internet connection via fritzbox' instead of 'via external modem' so I have just switched it to 'via external modem' as in this photo and still have internet. (Reasoning maybe the ONT is considered an external modem?)

 

 

 

Does anyone know for sure which setting it should be on? Via external modem or via fritzbox?

 

thanks!

 

Also, any other suggestions for why they can’t get a static ip to stick appreciated.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
66747 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2474404 1-May-2020 09:56
Send private message quote this post

@NickMack ping




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

BDFL - Memuneh
66747 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2474406 1-May-2020 09:57
Send private message quote this post

On another note, you should never port forward to cameras and other devices - these are riddled with security vulnerabilities and can be infected as quickly as you go online...




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 




1727 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474409 1-May-2020 10:04
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

On another note, you should never port forward to cameras and other devices - these are riddled with security vulnerabilities and can be infected as quickly as you go online...

 

 

 

 

Hi, thanks for the reply.

 

I'm not, I set up a VPN in the fritzbox and connect with that when I am off site but for some reason all my camera ips are all over the place now and I can’t even use them at home. I must have set up the fritz to assign them ips instead of setting them on the camera. So until we get the static ip sorted out I don’t want to bother redoing the settings on them in case we end up doing another reset (shudder) ...or something. Sigh. I took screenshots of all my router settings before the switch...

 

Doubly annoying because my pup has had a sore leg for four months and I trotted him in front of the camera this morning to check on its progress. I am hoping to see no limp.

BDFL - Memuneh
66747 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2474411 1-May-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

Good - the VPN is a good solution. Sorry I assumed the worst.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.