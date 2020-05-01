Hi, I had two unsuccessful tries yesterday with the help desk on a new fibre line just switched over from vdsl to get a static ip set up (required by my security cams). Previously when on VDSL there was zero issue with the help desk getting a static ip to stick on the same router. We have reset the fritzbox 7490 to factory three times now since the install. I need to get my security cams etc back up. Also my husband is teaching online so I am doing this between his classes.
I notice that after a factory reset the setting in the picture is toggled on for 'internet connection via fritzbox' instead of 'via external modem' so I have just switched it to 'via external modem' as in this photo and still have internet. (Reasoning maybe the ONT is considered an external modem?)
Does anyone know for sure which setting it should be on? Via external modem or via fritzbox?
thanks!
Also, any other suggestions for why they can’t get a static ip to stick appreciated.