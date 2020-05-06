Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees2D Mobile outages in Dunedin area?


#270371 6-May-2020 13:19
Is anyone else experiencing outages in the Dunedin City area?

 

Over the past few days I'm getting calls drop (mid call I just stop hearing anything), text messages often do not send intermediately. The signal bars drop to 0 bars with an X. A few minutes later they come back and the wifi-calling icon resumes. On a stable wifi connection the whole time.

 

Using an Oppo Reno Z, less than 12 months old. Have tried rebooting the phone but it continues to persist.

 

Friend of mine also on 2D noticed that a text he sent to me on Friday, didn't get delivered until Saturday (I think to me and his wife, both were delayed)

 

2Degrees status page reports no issues. I've submitted a ticket to 2D via email. Faulty phone?

  #2477832 6-May-2020 13:48
There hasn't been any service events in Dunedin that I can see or am aware of (My team would most definitely know) - Have you got another handset to try? 




  #2477836 6-May-2020 13:55
Thanks for that. Can probably find an old phone lying around to put the SIM in for a while.


 
 
 
 


  #2477838 6-May-2020 13:57
Delphinus:

 

Thanks for that. Can probably find an old phone lying around to put the SIM in for a while.

 

 

It's also possible the sim is not working as expected (they can get worn depending on how often they are swapped out), might pay to give it a clean too :-)




  #2477840 6-May-2020 13:58
First step would be to try SIM in another handset, You could also try a hard reset on your phone

