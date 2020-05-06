Delphinus:

Is anyone else experiencing outages in the Dunedin City area?

Over the past few days I'm getting calls drop (mid call I just stop hearing anything), text messages often do not send intermediately. The signal bars drop to 0 bars with an X. A few minutes later they come back and the wifi-calling icon resumes. On a stable wifi connection the whole time.

Using an Oppo Reno Z, less than 12 months old. Have tried rebooting the phone but it continues to persist.

Friend of mine also on 2D noticed that a text he sent to me on Friday, didn't get delivered until Saturday (I think to me and his wife, both were delayed)

2Degrees status page reports no issues. I've submitted a ticket to 2D via email. Faulty phone?