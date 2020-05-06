On 2Degrees in Christchurch. Recently moved from iPhone 7 (never any issues) > iPhone 11 Pro (having intermittent issues) although this may be a red herring.

I sometimes get decent 4G signal as per bars (and in areas I have used before e.g. central city / residential, not the middle of no-where) but data does not work. No internet, no messages over data etc. Call do work fine.

Toggling aeroplane mode makes no difference.

I do not have a spare phone to try but the handset otherwise works 100% (including in the same locations with issues at other times).

Is there anything I can try or check...it is very frustrating as I miss messages etc as they don't get delivered, but if I look at the phone everything looks fine.

I have checked the APN and it is correct, and the majority of the time 4G works well and as expected. Just sometimes not at all....

Any help appreciated.