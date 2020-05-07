I have an old Snap era FRITZ!Box 7390 that seems to be fine on 200/10, but will this be OK on 900/400 ?

My main PCs will be connected via ethernet or UniFi, so I am not concerned with the wifi performance of the 7390, just if will be able to 'handle the jandal' or if I need to upgrade.

The 2degrees "things you need to know" page at https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/change-plan/connection says: