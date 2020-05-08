About 15 minutes ago, all of my connections to AWS sites suddenly dropped and I've not been able to reconnect again since. If I swap to a VPN, it resolves just fine, however this isn't a long term solution due to work issues. I can't even get to the AWS status page. Tethering my phone works as well, but again not ideal due to the amount of data.

Is there a routing issue with 2degrees currently?



C:\Users\taubi>nslookup github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com

Server: fritz.box

Address: fd00::c225:6ff:fef2:5d1b

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: s3-1-w.amazonaws.com

Address: 52.216.109.3

Aliases: github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com



C:\Users\taubi>ping github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com

Pinging s3-1-w.amazonaws.com [52.216.109.3] with 32 bytes of data:

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Ping statistics for 52.216.109.3:

Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 0, Lost = 4 (100% loss),

C:\Users\taubi>