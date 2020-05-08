Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesAlbany - AWS routing issues suddenly


478 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#270416 8-May-2020 13:16
About 15 minutes ago, all of my connections to AWS sites suddenly dropped and I've not been able to reconnect again since. If I swap to a VPN, it resolves just fine, however this isn't a long term solution due to work issues. I can't even get to the AWS status page. Tethering my phone works as well, but again not ideal due to the amount of data.

 

Is there a routing issue with 2degrees currently?

 

 

 

 

 


C:\Users\taubi>nslookup github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com
Server: fritz.box
Address: fd00::c225:6ff:fef2:5d1b

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name: s3-1-w.amazonaws.com
Address: 52.216.109.3
Aliases: github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com

 


C:\Users\taubi>ping github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com

 

Pinging s3-1-w.amazonaws.com [52.216.109.3] with 32 bytes of data:
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Request timed out.

 

Ping statistics for 52.216.109.3:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 0, Lost = 4 (100% loss),

 

C:\Users\taubi>

836 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479233 8-May-2020 13:22
Currently connected to a bunch of AWS stuff in Sydney just fine. Some over a VPN. Some not.

 

Am with 2degrees. I'm in the Hibiscus Coast. And on fibre (in case they have different routing for other products)



478 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2479234 8-May-2020 13:27
No worries, I'll kick everything on my end and check again. Cheers.

