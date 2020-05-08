About 15 minutes ago, all of my connections to AWS sites suddenly dropped and I've not been able to reconnect again since. If I swap to a VPN, it resolves just fine, however this isn't a long term solution due to work issues. I can't even get to the AWS status page. Tethering my phone works as well, but again not ideal due to the amount of data.
Is there a routing issue with 2degrees currently?
C:\Users\taubi>nslookup github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com
Server: fritz.box
Address: fd00::c225:6ff:fef2:5d1b
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: s3-1-w.amazonaws.com
Address: 52.216.109.3
Aliases: github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com
C:\Users\taubi>ping github-production-release-asset-2e65be.s3.amazonaws.com
Pinging s3-1-w.amazonaws.com [52.216.109.3] with 32 bytes of data:
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Ping statistics for 52.216.109.3:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 0, Lost = 4 (100% loss),
C:\Users\taubi>