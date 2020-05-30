Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees Dealing with CGNAT


46 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#271883 30-May-2020 20:46
I just discovered my VPN connection to my home network no longer works because of CGNAT. I don't use this often so didn't realise it was broken back in Feb.

 

Called up customer support and they pretty much said well now you have to pay for a static IP if you want to keep using those services. The best they could offer was to ask me to lock into a 12 month term but lose the other benefits such as Amazon Prime and the monthly discount to get a static IP instead. This doesn't seem like good value. 

 

I know there have been numerous posts on here complaining about CGNAT but what are my options? 

 

@2degreesCare I feel quite disappointed at the approach taken here. The vast majority of regular users wouldn't have had any issues with CGNAT, so why not put the *existing* power users on static IPs without charging them extra? 

 

I have had no issues with 2degrees in my many years with them so it's a shame that the only viable option at the moment is to shop around. 

 

Are there any other ISPs in NZ that haven't gone down this path? Is there any option to get a VPN working with CGNAT? I assume no?

 

 

6277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2495325 30-May-2020 20:51
Let @2degreescare handle this and I am sure @NickMack could add some value but it's a long weekend

664 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2495328 30-May-2020 21:00
Hiya,

PM me your customer number and I'll investigate/look at your case notes.

Nick




'That VDSL Cat'
12159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2495342 30-May-2020 21:17
if it's just for VPN, you can always look at options of using a NATPunching VPN like zerotier.


 


i do this for a family connection that's behind cgnat, sure the provider was happy to open a port for me but this actually works out better - and faster!




439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2495362 30-May-2020 21:50
How have you only noticed this now? 2degrees have been using CG-NAT for approximately a year?

 

Edit: Just re-read your post, if you don't use it that often I would use a solution like @hio77 recomended

