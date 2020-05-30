I just discovered my VPN connection to my home network no longer works because of CGNAT. I don't use this often so didn't realise it was broken back in Feb.

Called up customer support and they pretty much said well now you have to pay for a static IP if you want to keep using those services. The best they could offer was to ask me to lock into a 12 month term but lose the other benefits such as Amazon Prime and the monthly discount to get a static IP instead. This doesn't seem like good value.

I know there have been numerous posts on here complaining about CGNAT but what are my options?

@2degreesCare I feel quite disappointed at the approach taken here. The vast majority of regular users wouldn't have had any issues with CGNAT, so why not put the *existing* power users on static IPs without charging them extra?

I have had no issues with 2degrees in my many years with them so it's a shame that the only viable option at the moment is to shop around.

Are there any other ISPs in NZ that haven't gone down this path? Is there any option to get a VPN working with CGNAT? I assume no?