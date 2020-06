Hi all, I registered just to post this. On my home network wifi calling wasn't working, basically we had blocked ports due to being more security conscious. Opening port 450 did it for me and NOW IT WORKS!



Unfortunately advice I got from 2 degrees when I called to check what ports should be open was;

It's nothing to do with the ports

Check wifi calling toggle is on

Go to 2 degrees shop and get software



I repeatedly asked to speak to a technical person but didn't get out through.



But thank you 2 degrees, thanks for wifi calling, it has put an end to worries over getting calls from my work.