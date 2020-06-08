Bill due yesterday 7th. Paid by bill pay 3rd, showing as going in 4th 2degrees payment history.
Does everyone else have a red box overdue amount in payment history or has something gone wrong?
I don't see that at the top of my 2degrees payment history.
Looked at my data usage while I was there. It jumped from about 100GB per month last year and early this year to about 300GB per month since I started working from home full time. Doesn't much matter as it's unlimited data, but interesting.
Thanks, maybe I need to ring them. Next bill due 13th, don’t want it added to overdue amount.
maybe a glitch? eg overdue of 0.004 hence overdue statement but the number is rounded to 0.00?
From memory I've had this in the past. It's just a glitch and you wont be charged.