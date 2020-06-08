Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesYou have overdue balance $0.00, normal?


2030 posts

Uber Geek


#272071 8-Jun-2020 14:00
#272071 8-Jun-2020 14:00

 

 

 

Bill due yesterday 7th. Paid by bill pay 3rd, showing as going in 4th 2degrees payment history.

 

Does everyone else have a red box overdue amount in payment history or has something gone wrong?

15962 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2500635 8-Jun-2020 14:15
I don't see that at the top of my 2degrees payment history.

 

Looked at my data usage while I was there. It jumped from about 100GB per month last year and early this year to about 300GB per month since I started working from home full time. Doesn't much matter as it's unlimited data, but interesting.



2030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2500642 8-Jun-2020 14:32
Thanks, maybe I need to ring them. Next bill due 13th, don’t want it added to overdue amount.

 
 
 
 


Mad Scientist
22234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500643 8-Jun-2020 14:38
maybe a glitch? eg overdue of 0.004 hence overdue statement but the number is rounded to 0.00?




1083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2500645 8-Jun-2020 14:44
From memory I've had this in the past. It's just a glitch and you wont be charged.

