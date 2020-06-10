Hi



I need a simple solution for my son-in-laws workplace and hoping I can do it through 2D



He has a workshop with VoIP on a single number incoming.(Fritz 7490) via 2D



He also has 3 staff and most of the incoming calls are directed at any one of the 4 during the day.



All calls go to that 1 number and at this stage anyone answers the phone.



What he would like is for all 4 staff to have a dedicated phone each, preferably a handset, so that customers can reach their intended recipient directly without the need for others to be hunting them down.



On an incoming call a customer would be greeted with a message...



Welcome to...



Press 1 for Dave

Press 2 for John

Press 3 for Tony

Press 4 for Peter



or 0 for all other inquiries.



If 0 is pressed any of the 4 would be able to pick up the call.





Any thoughts on how to achieve would be great thanks.



