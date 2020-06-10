Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Small Office phone solution needed


261 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272125 10-Jun-2020 13:37
Hi

I need a simple solution for my son-in-laws workplace and hoping I can do it through 2D

He has a workshop with VoIP on a single number incoming.(Fritz 7490) via 2D

He also has 3 staff and most of the incoming calls are directed at any one of the 4 during the day.

All calls go to that 1 number and at this stage anyone answers the phone.

What he would like is for all 4 staff to have a dedicated phone each, preferably a handset, so that customers can reach their intended recipient directly without the need for others to be hunting them down.

On an incoming call a customer would be greeted with a message...

Welcome to...

Press 1 for Dave
Press 2 for John
Press 3 for Tony
Press 4 for Peter

or 0 for all other inquiries.

If 0 is pressed any of the 4 would be able to pick up the call.


Any thoughts on how to achieve would be great thanks.

6337 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2502229 10-Jun-2020 13:39
3cx



261 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2502259 10-Jun-2020 14:56
Thanks for that - I was hoping I could find a solution from 2 degrees

Thanks for that - I was hoping I could find a solution from 2 degrees

I believe they have a product add-on called Easy Auto-Attendant - I'm unable to locate any info on maybe @NickMack could shed some light on it.

 
 
 
 


670 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2502260 10-Jun-2020 14:59
Sounds like you're after something like this - https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/business/cloud-pbx/

 

Nick

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

nickmack GZ Signature

4506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2502261 10-Jun-2020 14:59
3CX running out on Amazon Lightsail (or similar cloud host).

 

And if it's just an AA and basic features, you can use the free "standard" license.

 

If you aren't really up to speed with VoIP stuff, well worth paying a pro for a few hours work to spin up the system, configure the basics, and then give some training on the ongoing management.

