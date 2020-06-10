I need a simple solution for my son-in-laws workplace and hoping I can do it through 2D
He has a workshop with VoIP on a single number incoming.(Fritz 7490) via 2D
He also has 3 staff and most of the incoming calls are directed at any one of the 4 during the day.
All calls go to that 1 number and at this stage anyone answers the phone.
What he would like is for all 4 staff to have a dedicated phone each, preferably a handset, so that customers can reach their intended recipient directly without the need for others to be hunting them down.
On an incoming call a customer would be greeted with a message...
Welcome to...
Press 1 for Dave
Press 2 for John
Press 3 for Tony
Press 4 for Peter
or 0 for all other inquiries.
If 0 is pressed any of the 4 would be able to pick up the call.
Any thoughts on how to achieve would be great thanks.