A connection I monitor in Gore is having the same issue. I'm getting ping responses from things but not at any useful rate..

PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1) 56(84) bytes of data.

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=3 ttl=57 time=25490 ms

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=7 ttl=57 time=26433 ms

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=10 ttl=57 time=26445 ms

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=18 ttl=57 time=26398 ms

Interestingly connections in Tapanui and Clydevale (in between!) are not having any issues.