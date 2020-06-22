Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesAnyone having problems with 2 Degrees fibre in Christchurch?


367 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272368 22-Jun-2020 15:18
#272368 22-Jun-2020 15:18

Our fibre connection has been down since 3pm, ont light is green and fritzbox says internet is connected but can't load any web pages

Nothing on 2 degrees network status

Anyone having problems?

I have restarted ont and frtizbox

654 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #2509780 22-Jun-2020 15:21
#2509780 22-Jun-2020 15:21

A connection I monitor in Gore is having the same issue. I'm getting ping responses from things but not at any useful rate..

 

PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=3 ttl=57 time=25490 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=7 ttl=57 time=26433 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=10 ttl=57 time=26445 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=18 ttl=57 time=26398 ms

 

Interestingly connections in Tapanui and Clydevale (in between!) are not having any issues.




654 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #2509786 22-Jun-2020 15:24
Send private message quote this post

Found this from a search on Twitter for 2degrees as well: https://app.fing.com/internet/provider/2degrees/NZ




'That VDSL Cat'
12275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2509788 22-Jun-2020 15:25
#2509788 22-Jun-2020 15:25

It's just traveling to the moon and back a few times... could be worse, it could be totally down ;)




191 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2509790 22-Jun-2020 15:26
#2509790 22-Jun-2020 15:26

Yes, I am having trouble. Some sites can be reached. Others cannot. Persisted after turning everything off and on.

 

The work from home site I connect to cannot be reached from our fibre connection, so I started the hotspot on my phone (2 degrees mobile, and activated the data clock free data hour) to keep working for now.

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2509792 22-Jun-2020 15:32
#2509792 22-Jun-2020 15:32

Hi All,

 

We have had a few people call into the call center, team are investigating at the moment.

 

Nick




367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2509793 22-Jun-2020 15:32
#2509793 22-Jun-2020 15:32

Thanks for rhe replies, hopefully it's resolved soon

22 posts

Geek


  #2509796 22-Jun-2020 15:35
#2509796 22-Jun-2020 15:35

Yeah having issues here as well, I'm not actually onsite atm.

 

I just got notified by various things saying they'd not been "seen since 3pm ish"

 

Hopefully by the time I get there Nick's team have sorted everything out :P 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
12275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2509838 22-Jun-2020 15:37
#2509838 22-Jun-2020 15:37

Didn't realize fing collected stats like that, Quite interesting...




13 posts

Geek


  #2509839 22-Jun-2020 15:38
#2509839 22-Jun-2020 15:38

Having issues in Dunedin as well.



367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2509842 22-Jun-2020 15:40
#2509842 22-Jun-2020 15:40

I am back up and running again after rebooting the ont and frtizbox again as advised by customer services (was on hold with customer service when I started the thread)

76 posts

Master Geek


  #2509846 22-Jun-2020 15:42
#2509846 22-Jun-2020 15:42

still down here in chch. 2 degrees tech support said multiple outages in South island. Still investigating.

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2509847 22-Jun-2020 15:43
#2509847 22-Jun-2020 15:43

Hi All,

 

The team have identified what they believe to be the issue, (a network element with high CPU), a change has been made and investigation / validation /checks are underway.

 

 

 

Nick




22 posts

Geek


  #2509850 22-Jun-2020 15:45
#2509850 22-Jun-2020 15:45

Verified things also back online for me as well, so that was off for approx 40mins

76 posts

Master Geek


  #2509856 22-Jun-2020 15:54
#2509856 22-Jun-2020 15:54

Back up here too

