Nothing on 2 degrees network status
Anyone having problems?
I have restarted ont and frtizbox
A connection I monitor in Gore is having the same issue. I'm getting ping responses from things but not at any useful rate..
PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=3 ttl=57 time=25490 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=7 ttl=57 time=26433 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=10 ttl=57 time=26445 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=18 ttl=57 time=26398 ms
Interestingly connections in Tapanui and Clydevale (in between!) are not having any issues.
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Found this from a search on Twitter for 2degrees as well: https://app.fing.com/internet/provider/2degrees/NZ
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
danielfaulknor:
A connection I monitor in Gore is having the same issue. I'm getting ping responses from things but not at any useful rate..
PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=3 ttl=57 time=25490 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=7 ttl=57 time=26433 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=10 ttl=57 time=26445 ms
64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_req=18 ttl=57 time=26398 ms
Interestingly connections in Tapanui and Clydevale (in between!) are not having any issues.
It's just traveling to the moon and back a few times... could be worse, it could be totally down ;)
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Yes, I am having trouble. Some sites can be reached. Others cannot. Persisted after turning everything off and on.
The work from home site I connect to cannot be reached from our fibre connection, so I started the hotspot on my phone (2 degrees mobile, and activated the data clock free data hour) to keep working for now.
Hi All,
We have had a few people call into the call center, team are investigating at the moment.
Nick
Yeah having issues here as well, I'm not actually onsite atm.
I just got notified by various things saying they'd not been "seen since 3pm ish"
Hopefully by the time I get there Nick's team have sorted everything out :P
danielfaulknor:
Found this from a search on Twitter for 2degrees as well: https://app.fing.com/internet/provider/2degrees/NZ
Didn't realize fing collected stats like that, Quite interesting...
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Hi All,
The team have identified what they believe to be the issue, (a network element with high CPU), a change has been made and investigation / validation /checks are underway.
Nick
Verified things also back online for me as well, so that was off for approx 40mins