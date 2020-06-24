Bit of a strange issue. For the last three days (today included) my 2 degrees mobile data and fibre connection have gone down at the same time for ~15 minutes. Always between 6 and 7 AM. I check the status page for 2degrees when it comes back up, however it says there are no issues in my area (Albany, North Shore).

I'm not sure what to check, power cycling the phone and ONT does nothing. Are there upgrades going or is this possibly an issue with my account? We've been with 2degrees for a few years on mobile and a year on fibre and never had any issues until this.

Anything I should be checking on my end? Or any other help?

Phone(s) are a Galaxy S10 and an iPhone 7. Router is a Fritzbox! 7490