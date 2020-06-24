Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degreesMobile + Fibre down ~15 minutes for the past 3 days between 6 and 7 am - North Shore


#272416 24-Jun-2020 07:11
Bit of a strange issue. For the last three days (today included) my 2 degrees mobile data and fibre connection have gone down at the same time for ~15 minutes. Always between 6 and 7 AM. I check the status page for 2degrees when it comes back up, however it says there are no issues in my area (Albany, North Shore).

 

I'm not sure what to check, power cycling the phone and ONT does nothing. Are there upgrades going or is this possibly an issue with my account? We've been with 2degrees for a few years on mobile and a year on fibre and never had any issues until this.

 

Anything I should be checking on my end? Or any other help?

 

Phone(s) are a Galaxy S10 and an iPhone 7. Router is a Fritzbox! 7490

 

 

  #2511175 24-Jun-2020 07:18
The same happening here in Johnsonville - I have been joining a couple of conference calls at 6.30am. Yesterday and today services were down around that time. I have restarted router and APs and back online but I have the impression it was on the 2degrees network side and perhaps my internal LAN restart just coincided with the service coming back.

 

Anyone else seeing this? 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

  #2511200 24-Jun-2020 07:50
@NickMack software updates to the ASX's?

 
 
 
 


  #2511207 24-Jun-2020 08:25
sounds to me like handover migrations




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2511219 24-Jun-2020 08:55
hi All,

 

@Linux is correct, ACX switch (POP/datacentre Aggregation switches) software upgrades. This week upgrades were performed in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch - Next week we have the remaining 2 switches scheduled for Hamilton which concludes the upgrades - (~60).

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

nickmack GZ Signature



  #2511221 24-Jun-2020 08:56
Thanks Nick!

  #2511222 24-Jun-2020 08:57
Thanks @NickMack - it's affected Wellington as well.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

  #2511225 24-Jun-2020 09:02
Huh, I had a weird disconnection issue lasting a couple of minutes around 7am this morning (7:03am according to the alert from the UniFi community controller), maybe that was it?

 
 
 
 


  #2511230 24-Jun-2020 09:06
NickMack:

 

hi All,

 

Linux is correct, ACX switch (POP/datacentre Aggregation switches) software upgrades. This week upgrades were performed in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch - Next week we have the remaining 2 switches scheduled for Hamilton which concludes the upgrades - (~60).

 

Nick

 

 

6am upgrades? damn.. that's almost perfectly suited for a gamer sleep pattern!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2511232 24-Jun-2020 09:11
Ahh I did get a notification from Fing that the internet was playing silly games with me this morning 6-7. Just as I was upgrading an ubuntu machine that has my unifi controller. So I thought it was that.

Out in Lower Hutt on fibre.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

