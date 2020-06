Just checking to see if anyone else has been having DNS issues today?

I have pihole setup, but even running ping from there also leads to haphazard ping and dns results...

$ ping google.com

ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution

$ ping google.com

PING google.com(syd15s15-in-x0e.1e100.net (2404:6800:4006:810::200e)) 56 data bytes

ping google.com

ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution

doesn't appear to happen with ipv4

$ ping -4 google.com

PING google.com (142.250.66.238) 56(84) bytes of data.

I do appear to have two ipv6 addresses (inet6 2406....) on the interface however

Any thoughts as to why keeps dropping out?