Forums 2degrees IPV6? DNS issues - Fibre


#272435 24-Jun-2020 20:06
Just checking to see if anyone else has been having DNS issues today?

 

 

I have pihole setup, but even running ping from there also leads to haphazard ping and dns results...

 

 

$ ping google.com

 

ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution

 

$ ping google.com

 

PING google.com(syd15s15-in-x0e.1e100.net (2404:6800:4006:810::200e)) 56 data bytes

 

ping google.com

 

ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution

 

 

doesn't appear to happen with ipv4

 

 

 

$ ping -4 google.com

 

PING google.com (142.250.66.238) 56(84) bytes of data.

 

 

I do appear to have two ipv6 addresses (inet6 2406....) on the interface however

 

 

Any thoughts as to why keeps dropping out?

 

 




  #2511723 24-Jun-2020 20:30
IPv6 on 2degrees fiber is working fine for me. I have a pi hole and my Fritzbox 7590 hands out its IPs over DHCP.

 

> ping google.com

 

Pinging google.com [2404:6800:4006:807::200e] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:807::200e: time=38ms
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:807::200e: time=36ms
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:807::200e: time=39ms
Reply from 2404:6800:4006:807::200e: time=38ms

 

 

 

> ping -4 google.com

 

Pinging google.com [172.217.25.174] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 172.217.25.174: bytes=32 time=37ms TTL=120
Reply from 172.217.25.174: bytes=32 time=35ms TTL=120
Reply from 172.217.25.174: bytes=32 time=37ms TTL=120
Reply from 172.217.25.174: bytes=32 time=35ms TTL=120

 

 

  #2511727 24-Jun-2020 20:37
No issues on 2d IPv6 here

 
 
 
 




  #2511808 24-Jun-2020 21:38
Guess I start the rabbit hole of why it's not working all the time then :(

 

Been working for months, nothing changed to even reverse




  #2511809 24-Jun-2020 21:47
Try changing your DNS back to your ISP provided route - assume that's a fritbox? But running the ping on the pi hole should've worked fine.

 

I've been messing with my network after posting in this thread. I realised the Fritzbox was handing out multiple IPv6 addresses for the DNS server, itself first then the pihole, so I changed to using the pihole for DHCP. Now all DNS goes through the pihole. I also upgraded to pihole v5. Advantage of v5 is you can have per-client setting that means you can configure some devices not to use ad blocking.

