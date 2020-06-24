I have pihole setup, but even running ping from there also leads to haphazard ping and dns results...
$ ping google.com
ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution
$ ping google.com
PING google.com(syd15s15-in-x0e.1e100.net (2404:6800:4006:810::200e)) 56 data bytes
ping google.com
ping: google.com: Temporary failure in name resolution
doesn't appear to happen with ipv4
$ ping -4 google.com
PING google.com (142.250.66.238) 56(84) bytes of data.
I do appear to have two ipv6 addresses (inet6 2406....) on the interface however
Any thoughts as to why keeps dropping out?