Hi

I've just switched over from Vodafone cable 100/10 plan to 2degrees fibre 900/400 plan. The ONT was installed the other day. The LAN1 light flashes green (read somewhere maybe it should be orange but that was an old thread) when connected.

Speedtest, not mattering what server I choose, seems to max out around 93mb dl, but I get the 400mb+ ul. The pc is connected to the router (an Asus Zenwifi XT8) and shows a 1gbps connection - with the cable supplied by chorus going from the ONT to the router. If I connect the pc directly to the ONT I get the same, but am using my own cable. I haven't tried adifferent ethernet cable between the router and the ONT, but given both options give a gigabit connection this shouldn't matter

PC is a Ryzen 5 3600, and motherboard has integrated gigabit ethernet.

Aside from calling 2degrees, which I am loathe to do because they may suggest it is the router because it isn't one of theirs, is there any suggestions people have?

Thanks