Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesIssues with new 2degrees fibre setup


108 posts

Master Geek


#272602 4-Jul-2020 21:12
Send private message

Hi

 

I've just switched over from Vodafone cable 100/10 plan to 2degrees fibre 900/400 plan. The ONT was installed the other day. The LAN1 light flashes green (read somewhere maybe it should be orange but that was an old thread) when connected. 

 

Speedtest, not mattering what server I choose, seems to max out around 93mb dl, but I get the 400mb+ ul. The pc is connected to the router (an Asus Zenwifi XT8) and shows a 1gbps connection - with the cable supplied by chorus going from the ONT to the router. If I connect the pc directly to the ONT I get the same, but am using my own cable. I haven't tried adifferent ethernet cable between the router and the ONT, but given both options give a gigabit connection this shouldn't matter

 

PC is a Ryzen 5 3600, and motherboard has integrated gigabit ethernet. 

 

Aside from calling 2degrees, which I am loathe to do because they may suggest it is the router because it isn't one of theirs, is there any suggestions people have?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
43 posts

Geek


  #2517365 4-Jul-2020 21:26
Send private message quote this post

Most likely an issue with the profile on your connection - 2degrees support should be able to sort it out for you

When I had my brand new 900/400 service setup with 2degrees I was getting 100 Mbit download but 450 Mbit download, turned out to be a provisioning error that the 2degrees support line sorted out for me in about 5 minutes

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.