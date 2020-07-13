Hi All,

Today commences my last week at 2degrees after ~6.5 years, much of that time spent trying to do things differently, delivering a rock solid mobile and fixed network, working with passionate, enthusiastic, driven and focused professionals while challenging the market. It’s time to say haere rā & set forth on a new adventure.

As Churchill said, “Never waste a good crisis”, as NZ seeks to recover from #COVID19 I’m looking for new opportunities!



I love the 2degrees family, it’s been fantastic growing and learning with you. I love the creativity, passion, drive, innovation and customer centric approach we have for our customers. I love what our challenger brand and values represent and the impact we have made to the New Zealand market by delivering real competition. The geekzone community has been fantastic working along side us and helping us understand and consider decisions from multiple perspectives - thanks for your engagement and support!



On a personal level, I hope I’ve made a difference. I hope people, the place and our customers are better off for the work we’ve done together & I hope I’ve been a good 2degrees ancestor.

Thanks to the team, our customers and the business - It’s been an absolute pleasure!

Nick.