#272739 13-Jul-2020 11:23
Hi All,

 

Today commences my last week at 2degrees after ~6.5 years, much of that time spent trying to do things differently, delivering a rock solid mobile and fixed network, working with passionate, enthusiastic, driven and focused professionals while challenging the market. It’s time to say haere rā & set forth on a new adventure.

 

As Churchill said, “Never waste a good crisis”, as NZ seeks to recover from #COVID19 I’m looking for new opportunities!

I love the 2degrees family, it’s been fantastic growing and learning with you. I love the creativity, passion, drive, innovation and customer centric approach we have for our customers. I love what our challenger brand and values represent and the impact we have made to the New Zealand market by delivering real competition. The geekzone community has been fantastic working along side us and helping us understand and consider decisions from multiple perspectives - thanks for your engagement and support!

On a personal level, I hope I’ve made a difference. I hope people, the place and our customers are better off for the work we’ve done together & I hope I’ve been a good 2degrees ancestor.

 

Thanks to the team, our customers and the business - It’s been an absolute pleasure!

 

Nick.




  #2521956 13-Jul-2020 11:25
Aw noooooooooo

 

Big shoes. Will be left unworn for a while.

  #2521958 13-Jul-2020 11:26
2d are losing a fantastic staff member and thanks for the time you have put into Geekzone all the best for your future @NickMack

 
 
 
 


  #2521963 13-Jul-2020 11:36
Your contribution to GZ has been above-and-beyond and seems to be a reflection of the passion and community culture that is encouraged at 2Degrees. People like yourself, and the focus on customer service in general, is why I have no interest in moving from 2Degrees anytime soon.

 

All the best in your new opportunity! Meanwhile, no more @NickMack plz fix 2d for us...

 

Hope we will still see you kicking around the forums though!

  #2521972 13-Jul-2020 11:49
Best of luck Nick.

 

 

 

You really did mountains to lift the experience on 2D, Massive shoes to be filled.




  #2521981 13-Jul-2020 12:08
It is a sad day to read this but it can be the start of a great thing too. I hope all the best, thank you for all your help over the years. We will keep in touch wherever you are heading next.




 

 

  #2521983 13-Jul-2020 12:09
Strange days indeed.
I’ve enjoyed working with you, and while I beat you out the door by a week, I’m sure this Friday will be a big day for yourself and others, and a sad day for 2degrees, though I really don’t think they understand that fully yet.
Thanks for all your help personally and on the forums!

Neil

  #2521989 13-Jul-2020 12:19
Sad to hear Nick, but best wishes for whatever is next for you!

You've have been outstanding on the forums here, really going the extra mile - I would have to say your level of support and transparency here was the specific reason I've recommend many people change to 2Degrees over the last few years. Not that I will stop doing that...

 

Whoever is replacing you there is going to have to step up big time. 😎

 
 
 
 


  #2521993 13-Jul-2020 12:24
Sad to hear that you are leaving 2degrees @NickMack.
Thank you for all of the support and assistance over the years.

 

Wishing you the best of luck for the future.



  #2521994 13-Jul-2020 12:28
MrGadget: Strange days indeed.
I’ve enjoyed working with you, and while I beat you out the door by a week, I’m sure this Friday will be a big day for yourself and others, and a sad day for 2degrees, though I really don’t think they understand that fully yet.
Thanks for all your help personally and on the forums!

Neil

 

Thanks mate - Look forward to having a few beers with the team! :-)

 

Nick.




  #2522034 13-Jul-2020 12:29
freitasm:

 

It is a sad day to read this but it can be the start of a great thing too. I hope all the best, thank you for all your help over the years. We will keep in touch wherever you are heading next.

 

 

Definitely - It's been an excellent journey, the engagement with GZ is one of many highlights!

 

 

 

Nick.




