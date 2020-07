So I have in the past whinged about the coverage in Khandallah/Onslow Rd area. Our family has a designated corner in the living room for mobile calls.

But recently I noticed a significant improvement. In fact I even saw 3 bars and 4G reception. Has 2 degrees added new towers in the area, or just tweaked the settings? Whichever it is, thanks!

Where can one find up-to-date location of cell towers?