Anyone else noticing some pretty bad AU latency and packet dropping tonight? Not a gamer or anything, but also noticing latency and what appear to be some packet dropping to some servers I've got over there.

I am seeing it across a few connections:

Some services are currently worse than others - really noticing it to some Linode Sydney hosts I've got!

Edit before @hio77 chimes in. At-least still better than Spark ;)