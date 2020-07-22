darkasdes2:

Just got a bill out of the blue for $110.00 after leaving them earlier in the year. That particular contract started with 2 degrees in Sept 2017.

I thought they would have made some form of contact to send me a courier bag (that's if its a "loan" fritzbox) to send the fritzbox back to them or said something to me on the phone when I cancelled my connection.

I still have the paperwork from when the sent me that particular fritzbox and there is no mention of it being a loaned item.