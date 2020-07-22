Hi
I am just wondering if anyone can tell me the date when 2 Degrees started to lease the Frtizboxes rather than include them for free to customers who signed up on a 12 month contract?
Cheers
That was back in Snap days not 2degrees, 2d don't lease modems, Ignore what is in the 2degrees website
Linux:
Sorry lease is probably not the right word, I guess loan is more appropriate.
darkasdes2:
Are they asking for the modem back or something? You need to provide more info
Just got a bill out of the blue for $110.00 after leaving them earlier in the year. That particular contract started with 2 degrees in Sept 2017.
I thought they would have made some form of contact to send me a courier bag (that's if its a "loan" fritzbox) to send the fritzbox back to them or said something to me on the phone when I cancelled my connection.
I still have the paperwork from when the sent me that particular fritzbox and there is no mention of it being a loaned item.
When I joined and asked about it, they told me they’d send a courier bag to return it in.
When quitting and they want it back strange that if customer doesn’t bring it up, they say nothing and charge.
Good to know about the three years, if a time comes that I leave will be definitely asking how to deal with Fritz.
When I re-signed back June 2017 I got a Modem with the sign-up.
I paid a one off $15 charge for the modem and a 15 delivery fee as I wanted a second access point.
There was a $700 contract beak fee to offset the cheap cost.
So it must have changed after that point.