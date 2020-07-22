Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272889 22-Jul-2020 14:53
Hi

 

I am just wondering if anyone can tell me the date when 2 Degrees started to lease the Frtizboxes rather than include them for free to customers who signed up on a 12 month contract?

 

Cheers

  #2527190 22-Jul-2020 15:03
That was back in Snap days not 2degrees, 2d don't lease modems, Ignore what is in the 2degrees website



  #2527194 22-Jul-2020 15:06
Linux:

 

That was back in Snap days not 2degrees, 2d don't lease modems, Ignore what is in the 2degrees website

 

 

 

 

Sorry lease is probably not the right word, I guess loan is more appropriate.

 
 
 
 


  #2527195 22-Jul-2020 15:07
darkasdes2:

 

Linux:

 

That was back in Snap days not 2degrees, 2d don't lease modems, Ignore what is in the 2degrees website

 

 

Sorry lease is probably not the right word, I guess loan is more appropriate.

 

 

Are they asking for the modem back or something? You need to provide more info



  #2527198 22-Jul-2020 15:15
Just got a bill out of the blue for $110.00 after leaving them earlier in the year. That particular contract started with 2 degrees in Sept 2017.

 

I thought they would have made some form of contact to send me a courier bag (that's if its a "loan" fritzbox) to send the fritzbox back to them or said something to me on the phone when I cancelled my connection.

 

I still have the paperwork from when the sent me that particular fritzbox and there is no mention of it being a loaned item.

  #2527209 22-Jul-2020 15:26
I have been advised by 2degrees lately that after if you stay with 2degrees broadband for at least 3 years then after that the modem is your to keep as it is a lease. Prior during Snap days, I remember the modem was ours to keep anyway from get go.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2527213 22-Jul-2020 15:37
When I joined and asked about it, they told me they’d send a courier bag to return it in. 

 

When quitting and they want it back strange that if customer doesn’t bring it up, they say nothing and charge.

 

Good to know about the three years, if a time comes that I leave will be definitely asking how to deal with Fritz.

  #2527216 22-Jul-2020 15:38
@2degreescare

 
 
 
 


  #2527217 22-Jul-2020 15:40
darkasdes2:

 

Just got a bill out of the blue for $110.00 after leaving them earlier in the year. That particular contract started with 2 degrees in Sept 2017.

 

I thought they would have made some form of contact to send me a courier bag (that's if its a "loan" fritzbox) to send the fritzbox back to them or said something to me on the phone when I cancelled my connection.

 

I still have the paperwork from when the sent me that particular fritzbox and there is no mention of it being a loaned item.

 

 

 

 

When I re-signed back June 2017 I got a Modem with the sign-up.
I paid a one off $15 charge for the modem and a 15 delivery fee as I wanted a second access point.
There was a $700 contract beak fee to offset the cheap cost.

 

So it must have changed after that point.

 

