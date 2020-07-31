Just visited https://redeem.2degreesmobile.co.nz/ and see it is lacking the CSS styling, scripts and even has some lorem ipsum text in there.
Anyone care to comment?
Works for me
It loads very slowly - if loading at all.
I have enter a mobile number and the code. It didn't work - an empty red box shows up above the mobile number with no error message or anything else.
However when I refreshed the page it failed to load css.
Ok, still very slow to load. And the result was a 300 minutes to international destinations, one month only.
In this day of Messenger, Duo, WhatsApp, iMessage...
So it's a freebie that won't be used really. Thanks anyway.
