Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesRedeem page broken?


BDFL - Memuneh
67708 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#273022 31-Jul-2020 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Just visited https://redeem.2degreesmobile.co.nz/ and see it is lacking the CSS styling, scripts and even has some lorem ipsum text in there.

 

Anyone care to comment?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
639 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2531887 31-Jul-2020 09:50
Send private message quote this post

Works for me



BDFL - Memuneh
67708 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2531891 31-Jul-2020 09:55
Send private message quote this post

It loads very slowly - if loading at all.

 

I have enter a mobile number and the code. It didn't work - an empty red box shows up above the mobile number with no error message or anything else.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


639 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2531892 31-Jul-2020 09:56
Send private message quote this post

However when I refreshed the page it failed to load css.



BDFL - Memuneh
67708 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2531893 31-Jul-2020 09:59
Send private message quote this post

Ok, still very slow to load. And the result was a 300 minutes to international destinations, one month only.

 

In this day of Messenger, Duo, WhatsApp, iMessage...

 

So it's a freebie that won't be used really. Thanks anyway.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic




News »

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.