Forums2degreesContract Resign time?


26 posts

Geek


#273087 3-Aug-2020 18:18
Has any one resigned with 2 degrees lately. I am off contract and the only offer I got was $5 off a month and with the price going up $20 month I might look else where. Thanks

3251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2533896 3-Aug-2020 18:23
What plan are you on?

6644 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533898 3-Aug-2020 18:26
As above what plan are you on now and how much are you paying and do you have the pay monthly mobile discount?

 
 
 
 




26 posts

Geek


  #2533900 3-Aug-2020 18:28
I am on Unlimited brioadband 100mps which was $65 with discounts, I currently have 2 mobiles with them as well

 

 

 

 

2094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2533906 3-Aug-2020 18:51
Are the mobiles on account or prepay?

 

Looks like they're announcing something Thursday, so wait til then before entering any contracts.

 

$85 is a good price for good service, ($80 with contract) 100/20. With sign up offers for new customers can do better money wise by changing providers each year, but then there's the hassles of changing, will things work as well as before.



26 posts

Geek


  #2533907 3-Aug-2020 18:55
Both Mobiles are on contract, Thanks I will see what happens Thursday but as you say I can get better off set deals but what a pain. Vodafone used to allow me to resign each year and get the new customer deals just thought 2 degrees would do the same to retain there existing customers. Thanks again

 

 

2094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2533981 3-Aug-2020 19:21
From their services charges there's a $10 discount for a pay monthly mobile, so that would make it $75, and then the $5 off for contract bringing it to $70.

 

"$10 discount off 2degrees Broadband monthly plan charge when linked to an eligible 2degrees Pay Monthly mobile plan"

 

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/termsofuse/broadband/2degrees-broadband-offer-summary/

6644 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533982 3-Aug-2020 19:22
@meks I called the retention team and got an awesome deal on 1000/500 with a new Fritzbox 7590 and static IP

 

The wholesale price of 100/20 is also going up so I suspect you will see many retail providers increase the price on this speed plan

