Has any one resigned with 2 degrees lately. I am off contract and the only offer I got was $5 off a month and with the price going up $20 month I might look else where. Thanks
I am on Unlimited brioadband 100mps which was $65 with discounts, I currently have 2 mobiles with them as well
Are the mobiles on account or prepay?
Looks like they're announcing something Thursday, so wait til then before entering any contracts.
$85 is a good price for good service, ($80 with contract) 100/20. With sign up offers for new customers can do better money wise by changing providers each year, but then there's the hassles of changing, will things work as well as before.
Both Mobiles are on contract, Thanks I will see what happens Thursday but as you say I can get better off set deals but what a pain. Vodafone used to allow me to resign each year and get the new customer deals just thought 2 degrees would do the same to retain there existing customers. Thanks again
From their services charges there's a $10 discount for a pay monthly mobile, so that would make it $75, and then the $5 off for contract bringing it to $70.
"$10 discount off 2degrees Broadband monthly plan charge when linked to an eligible 2degrees Pay Monthly mobile plan"
https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/termsofuse/broadband/2degrees-broadband-offer-summary/