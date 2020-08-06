Of course, if you're an existing customer it's $106. 🤦
Guess I'll have to call and "negotiate"
If you are out of contract term then you can resign for another 12 months at $75 per month
Any idea how long that price will last for? I'm still under contract with them until October.
Linux:
Do you know if I can just do that through the sign-up page? If I login and change plan it only gives the $106 price.
kiwicam:
Linux:
@kiwicam No idea as I am under contract for another 10 months @ $90