Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesNew 2Degrees 900/400 plan for $75


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#273130 6-Aug-2020 08:07
Send private message quote this post

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/broadband/

Create new topic
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2535539 6-Aug-2020 08:12
Send private message quote this post

Of course, if you're an existing customer it's $106. 🤦

 

Guess I'll have to call and "negotiate"

6674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535543 6-Aug-2020 08:20
Send private message quote this post

If you are out of contract term then you can resign for another 12 months at $75 per month

 
 
 
 


67 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2535545 6-Aug-2020 08:21
Send private message quote this post

Any idea how long that price will last for?  I'm still under contract with them until October. 

129 posts

Master Geek


  #2535546 6-Aug-2020 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

If you are out of contract term then you can resign for another 12 months at $75 per month

 

 

Do you know if I can just do that through the sign-up page? If I login and change plan it only gives the $106 price.

6674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535547 6-Aug-2020 08:25
Send private message quote this post

kiwicam:

 

Linux:

 

If you are out of contract term then you can resign for another 12 months at $75 per month

 

 

Do you know if I can just do that through the sign-up page? If I login and change plan it only gives the $106 price.

 

 

@kiwicam No idea as I am under contract for another 10 months @ $90

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.