Hi Geekzone, it’s only fair to let you know if there could potentially be some disruption to your 2degrees mobile or broadband services this week. On August 11 from 10pm – 4am, and August 13 from 5am – 1pm, some of our partners are doing planned maintenance which has the potential to degrade our internet services, due to a reduction in our bandwidth for offshore traffic from NZ to Sydney.

Potentially, online games hosted overseas will be impacted, but services cached domestically such as Netflix, Google, YouTube etc should not be. 70% of 2degrees internet traffic is served domestically, so it is hard to predict potential impacts at this stage.

Thanks for understanding and sing out if you have any questions.

Cheers