Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees2 Degrees now requiring direct debit authority on pay monthly plans


594 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273236 11-Aug-2020 19:40
Send private message quote this post

I went in to buy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g today.  To get the $200 discount I had to swap to 2 degrees prepaid (which brought the price down to a bargain basement $2099).

 

On signing up for the new phone I had to do a new credit check.  It came back conditional which means I need to supply a CC number or direct debit.  This appears to be a change in policy rather than any change in my personal credit worthiness.

 

All this annoyed me enough that I decided to not spend $2099 on a new phone.  On calling 2 degrees to reactivate my old plan I was caught in the same trap, it requires a credit check which then requires a new authority that enables 2 degrees to reach into my bank account whenever they need to.

 

Has anyone else had this?  2 degrees used to be the company with the good customer service and the crappy network.  Not sure if their network is any better but their customer service appears to be getting worse.

 

 

Create new topic
338 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2538821 11-Aug-2020 19:49
Send private message quote this post

I have it on my broadband plan where if I dont pay it on time they can grab it themselves. Complained bitterly about it at the time but gave in. Seems very heavy handed.

2155 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2538824 11-Aug-2020 20:04
Send private message quote this post

IMO this is stupid. I refuse to get into a situation where a company can accidentally (or otherwise) over-bill me and I have chase them from a POV that they have the advantage of holding onto my money. I've noted instances of 2Degrees behaving disgracefully in terms of the law and ethics.

 

It would seem that pushing everything to the hilt when it comes to customer's interests is a norm for them. Since MikeB4's incident, I've advise everyone that I know of to avoid 2Degrees.

 

 

 
 
 
 




594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2538831 11-Aug-2020 20:11
Send private message quote this post

I don't think they were going to steal my money, I just thought they should be nicer to me after a decade as a customer and on a day I was about to spend 2k with them.

 

I think they have gone downhill in recent years.

816 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2538832 11-Aug-2020 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Well I must say, 2D have overcharged me in the past (few years ago when I was a customer) which were errors on their end, the fact they now have my card details and they do take my money in error I would guess that getting it back just as fast as they took it would be a hassle.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.