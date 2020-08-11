I went in to buy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g today. To get the $200 discount I had to swap to 2 degrees prepaid (which brought the price down to a bargain basement $2099).

On signing up for the new phone I had to do a new credit check. It came back conditional which means I need to supply a CC number or direct debit. This appears to be a change in policy rather than any change in my personal credit worthiness.

All this annoyed me enough that I decided to not spend $2099 on a new phone. On calling 2 degrees to reactivate my old plan I was caught in the same trap, it requires a credit check which then requires a new authority that enables 2 degrees to reach into my bank account whenever they need to.

Has anyone else had this? 2 degrees used to be the company with the good customer service and the crappy network. Not sure if their network is any better but their customer service appears to be getting worse.