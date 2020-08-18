Howdy folks
Just wondering if anyone else in west auckland has noticed a drop in bandwidth? Speed tests (correlated by game downloads) have roughly halved in terms of downstream bandwidth and capping out at around 50 mbps compared to the previous days at 100 as expected. Nothing on the network has changed (full Unifi switched network with USG-3P) but before I log anything with 2 degrees I thought I'd see if it was just a general drop due to congestion etc. or something more local to me.
Thanks in advance
Chris