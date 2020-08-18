Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesbandwidth halved (100/20 > ~50/15) west auckland 18/08/2020


2042 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#273362 18-Aug-2020 14:03
Send private message quote this post

Howdy folks

 

Just wondering if anyone else in west auckland has noticed a drop in bandwidth?  Speed tests (correlated by game downloads) have roughly halved in terms of downstream bandwidth and capping out at around 50 mbps compared to the previous days at 100 as expected.  Nothing on the network has changed (full Unifi switched network with USG-3P) but before I log anything with 2 degrees I thought I'd see if it was just a general drop due to congestion etc. or something more local to me.

 

Thanks in advance

 

Chris

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
16245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2543715 18-Aug-2020 14:15
Send private message quote this post

2degrees fibre in Wellington is fine, getting 100mbps down same as yeterday.

/dev/null
9471 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543723 18-Aug-2020 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Got the correct PPPoE user / pass entered? From memory if you have something incorrect it'll drop the speeds. Also given your ONT / Router a reboot?

 

Give 2degrees a call - it is either an issue with your PPPoE details, or the wrong profile provisioned.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

 
 
 
 




2042 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2543736 18-Aug-2020 14:36
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Got the correct PPPoE user / pass entered? From memory if you have something incorrect it'll drop the speeds. Also given your ONT / Router a reboot?

 

Give 2degrees a call - it is either an issue with your PPPoE details, or the wrong profile provisioned.

 

 

I've had fibre since just after christmas and nothing has changed on the network and its only today I've noticed the drop in speed (its been running at 100 / 20 pretty much since installed) which is why I was wondering if it was local to me and my area or more widely across west auckland.. Was trying to avoid contacting them until I knew it was local as they will all be struggling during hte various lockdowns across the Country and as I still have access and reasonable speed (just difficult with multiple zoom and teams meetings at once) I wanted to ascertain issues first.

 

Chris

4921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543738 18-Aug-2020 14:38
Send private message quote this post

Probably the new filter it has to run through to check each packet for covid-19.  




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

5409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543742 18-Aug-2020 14:41
Send private message quote this post

davidcole:

 

Probably the new filter it has to run through to check each packet for covid-19.  

 

 

 

 

We weren't ready to announce it yet ... It needs more 5G.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

'That VDSL Cat'
12475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2543762 18-Aug-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

davidcole:

 

Probably the new filter it has to run through to check each packet for covid-19.  

 

 

 

 

We weren't ready to announce it yet ... It needs more 5G.

 

 

So your saying 2D's 5G network filters out covid19? 🤔🤔🤔




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

5409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543767 18-Aug-2020 15:16
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

So your saying 2D's 5G network filters out covid19? 🤔🤔🤔

 

 

 

 

Archer: Wait, do you not? - Imgur




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.