Forums2degreesFritz!Box 7490 on the fritz?


#273387 19-Aug-2020 20:25
A few weeks back parents-in-law reported their Internet service disappeared. A quick visit to their place and sure enough there was WiFi (through their Fritz!Box 7490 with firmware 7.12) but no Internet service. Plugged the router directly to the ONT (it was via a patch panel before) and still nothing. A factory reset restored the service.

 

Last week they reported the same thing again but they were just going away for a week. So now they are back and I visited them to check on their Internet.

 

Same thing again but this time a factory reset did not get their provisioning username back - instead it was "2degrees-factory"... I waited for some change but nothing happened. So I tried with a D-Link COVR router (after changing the broadband password online since I didn't know it) and it worked fine - but the Fritz performs better so now that I knew the password I did another factory reset and entered the credentials. This time it worked... But not for long.

 

Wife called and she was about to collect me when the Internet stopped again - just an hour after I did a factory reset. So I just put the D-Link COVR router (and satellite points) since I knew that setup was working. This has now been up and running for a few hours, with no problems.

 

Has anyone had previous experience with a Fritz!Box behaving like this?  




 

 

  #2544724 19-Aug-2020 20:30
Hmm - Interesting. Never seen this in many years of running a FB. What does the sys log on the FB say?

It should show the disconnects but also check the profile (which it should be by default) is not set to manual connect but rather auto since even if it does drop the link - it will auto-reconnect.

 

Key to have a look at the sys log. Alternative is to flash it with the latest firmware via manual update. 

  #2544732 19-Aug-2020 21:04
Nope, haven't seen anything like that. Sounds like it's buggered. Is it purchased or leased?

 
 
 
 




  #2544733 19-Aug-2020 21:06
timmmay:

 

Nope, haven't seen anything like that. Sounds like it's buggered. Is it purchased or leased?

 

 

No idea - they don't pay anything for it on a monthly bill, so I guess it was originally purchased. 




 

 

  #2544736 19-Aug-2020 21:15
I signed up for a new contract recently, got a 7590 free on lease when I committed to 12 months. 

