A few months ago I disabled voicemail on my prepay sim using the 202 menu.

Fast forward to today and it just randomly turns back on and I have some voicemail.

I called 202 it asks me for a password (I can't remember if I deleted the password last time or if the whole thing has just reset itself) and I disable it again.

I called 2degrees the first girl I talked to said they could give me a code to disable it completely. She calls someone and comes back to tell me I have to do it through 202 again and that I will have a "new option" to completely disable it.

I called 202 again: no new option was available.

I called again and got a guy and I explained that I wanted to completely disable it and remove the automated message that callers get after a certain amount of rings when the computer voice says my number really slowly and says user has disabled voicemail. The guy called someone in the background again and came back saying they can't disable it.

I asked him whether voicemail will randomly turn on in the future again and he said if it does call us back again.

So what's the story why can't they just disable it completely, what does the telecommunications act say about this?