getontoit99:

Bought a 2deg SIM and a $30 top-up voucher at the BP. Sent the top-up code by txt to 201.

Started using data then it was gone.

Phoned them and was told that I should have bought a data pack with my credit. Nowhere was this made clear in the process.

Because I didn't, $30 was gone in the blink of an eye. Apparently, without a pack, data costs 50c/megabyte.

They offered me one month of a $10/month plan for free as a consolation.

And whoever tells me this is normal, I don't care. I'm not a mind reader. Wasn't told and I think its BS to the point of a scam.