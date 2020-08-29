Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2deg voucher BS


Bought a 2deg SIM and a $30 top-up voucher at the BP. Sent the top-up code by txt to 201.

 

Started using data then it was gone.

 

Phoned them and was told that I should have bought a data pack with my credit. Nowhere was this made clear in the process.

 

Because I didn't, $30 was gone in the blink of an eye. Apparently, without a pack, data costs 50c/megabyte.

 

They offered me one month of a $10/month plan for free as a consolation.

 

And whoever tells me this is normal, I don't care. I'm not a mind reader. Wasn't told and I think its BS to the point of a scam.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Looking at this another way - how can they know what plan you want to go on? If they bought a $19 plan on your behalf as soon as you top up, and you wanted a $10 plan, then you'd be annoyed too

That's a bit of a bugger. Normally the instructions on the sim pack are pretty easy to follow to get a 'pack' up and running.

 
 
 
 


@getontoit99 You don't need to be a mind reader you just need to know how to read, All the Prepay plans are on the 2d website

 

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/mobile/prepay/

 

The Prepay SIM pack has information on it on as well about buying a package that includes Minutes, Data, SMS

 

Sorry but you can't blame 2degrees here you clearly have internet access and access to the 2degrees website

 

Take the $10 package and be thankful you got that!



nickb800: Looking at this another way - how can they know what plan you want to go on? If they bought a $19 plan on your behalf as soon as you top up, and you wanted a $10 plan, then you'd be annoyed too

 

 

 

And this helps me how? Or was your post to make you feel good?

Really should have to opt in to casual data rates IMO, because they are so absurdly high.




getontoit99:

 

nickb800: Looking at this another way - how can they know what plan you want to go on? If they bought a $19 plan on your behalf as soon as you top up, and you wanted a $10 plan, then you'd be annoyed too

 

And this helps me how? Or was your post to make you feel good?

 

 

@nickb800 Posted a very valid point 2degrees and all other mobile carriers offers different addon bundles at different price points

 

How is 2d meant to mind read what package you wanted? $10 , $19 $29 etc.....

 

 

49c per minute, 50c per MB and 20c per SMS are the rates for the standard prepay plan that you were on. When you activate the SIM card it used to (and I presume still does) send you a SMS telling you the rates.

 

If you want cheaper bundled data or minutes you need to select a prepay plan or addon - and obviously 2D aren't going to know what plan you want unless you select one.

 

 

 
 
 
 


@getontoit99 Don't forget to install the Data clock App and get your 1 hour of free data everyday


https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/mobile/data-clock/

getontoit99:

 

nickb800: Looking at this another way - how can they know what plan you want to go on? If they bought a $19 plan on your behalf as soon as you top up, and you wanted a $10 plan, then you'd be annoyed too

 

 

 

And this helps me how? Or was your post to make you feel good?

 

 

Were you asking for help?



My point is that at no point in the process was I told to not enable data until I'd picked a plan. That's all. I only learnt that after phoning them. I've been on pay monthly plans for ever so this was news to me.

 

 

 

Now if its OK with you all, I will continue to be pissed off. Not much money is coming in right now so I'm not delighted to blow $30.

@getontoit99 All the information is on the 2degrees website

 

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/mobile/getting-started/getting-started-on-prepay/

 

Did you expect the BP staff member to tell you?

BDFL - Memuneh
All points made. Locking now because this will escalate.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

