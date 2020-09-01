Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do 2D still provider a higher-tier router for customers signing onto their gigabit fibre plan?


Wannabe Geek


#275639 1-Sep-2020 20:42
From what I can gather:

 

  • 2D Broadband provides FritzBox routers to new signups on 12 month contracts (https://en.avm.de/products/comparing-avm-products/fritzbox/vdsladsl/)
  • As of a couple years ago, they provided one of the lower tier models for entry level fibre (100mbit), i.e. the Fritzbox 7430 or 7460, but provided a higher tier model for customers signing onto gigabit fibre - the Fritzbox 7490

 

 

I've just signed onto 2D 900/400 fibre and been provided a newer generation Fritzbox 7530, though as the lower tier of the new generation this router has wifi which even at it's theoretical maximum cannot keep up with the underlying fibre (I understand real world will always be much less than theoretical max). The wifi on the older 7490 was better.

 

Customer service has assured me that this is the correct router for the plan.

 

 

 

I'm wondering if anyone else has been given a better router such as the Fritzbox 7590 (with double the theoretical wifi throughput), or whether I should just suck it up and buy my own router.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

/pours one out for Snap

Nate wants an iphone
  #2555218 1-Sep-2020 21:09
I'm on 2D Gigabit and they also provided me with the FB7530. 

 

Wifi performance wise it has been ok - I've been able to get throughput around 500mbps at times although I do have two other FB7530's in wired mesh mode across the property as one is not enough :) 




I recently got a Fritzbox 7590 for a Gb connection

 
 
 
 


I recently got a 7590 with free monthly rental for a 100mbps connection when I committed to a year contract. WiFi is much better than the old 7390 I purchased, but otherwise performance is the same.

