Morning!

Yes, we're in the process of emailing our broadband customers about this, with the first ones going out yesterday. These emails are staggered in stages. We're committed to being 100% transparent and fair about this with our customers :)

Over the past four years, the costs for us to provide broadband has gone up. Unfortunately, this means we’ve decided to put prices up on some of our plans. The $4 per month increase applies to our current Unlimited and 80GB broadband plans.

If you do decide you wish to leave us as a result of this price increase, you’re able to do so without incurring early exit fees for 30 days before the increase is introduced, even if you’re still in a contract. You can’t ask for fairer than that, right? But if your modem is a free rental modem it must be returned, or charges may apply.

Sing out if you have any further questions, but otherwise the website should answer most of them.

Cheers