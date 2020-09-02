Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesUnlimited and 80GB plan prices will be going up by $4 a month from 2 October?


66 posts

Master Geek


#275645 2-Sep-2020 08:53
Good morning all,

 

Hope you're all doing well. I've just been snooping on the 2Degrees broadband website and stumbled upon a section (https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/broadband-and-landline/billing-and-payment/broadband-price-increase-october-2020/) where it says that their Unlimited and 80GB plan prices will be going up by $4 a month from 2 October. This is for both Home and Business users. I was just wondering, does this mean that current existing customers have the right to cancel our contract without incurring early exit fees?

 

Thanks

 

P.S. I'm an existing 2Degrees 3 year customer but I did not receive any email regarding the increase in price by $4/month.

28 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2555411 2-Sep-2020 09:02
Morning!

 

 

 

Yes, we're in the process of emailing our broadband customers about this, with the first ones going out yesterday. These emails are staggered in stages. We're committed to being 100% transparent and fair about this with our customers :)

 

Over the past four years, the costs for us to provide broadband has gone up. Unfortunately, this means we’ve decided to put prices up on some of our plans. The $4 per month increase applies to our current Unlimited and 80GB broadband plans.

 

If you do decide you wish to leave us as a result of this price increase, you’re able to do so without incurring early exit fees for 30 days before the increase is introduced, even if you’re still in a contract. You can’t ask for fairer than that, right? But if your modem is a free rental modem it must be returned, or charges may apply.

 

Sing out if you have any further questions, but otherwise the website should answer most of them.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager

412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2555412 2-Sep-2020 09:02
From the page you linked:

 

 

What if I want to leave as a result of this?

 


We’d be sad to see you go! But we understand that price increases can be tough, so if you do decide you wish to leave us as a result of this price increase, you’re able to do so without incurring early exit fees for 30 days before the increase is introduced, even if you’re still in a contract. You can’t ask for fairer than that, right? But if your modem is a free rental modem it must be returned, or charges may apply.

 

Edit: The actual 2degrees rep Morgan beat me to it 😁 gotta love having people from the telcos on GZ!

 





Ant  Reformed geek | Referral links: Electric Kiwi  Sharesies  Stake

 
 
 
 


717 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2555418 2-Sep-2020 09:16
morganbrowne:

 

Morning!

 

 

 

Yes, we're in the process of emailing our broadband customers about this, with the first ones going out yesterday. These emails are staggered in stages. We're committed to being 100% transparent and fair about this with our customers :)

 

Over the past four years, the costs for us to provide broadband has gone up. Unfortunately, this means we’ve decided to put prices up on some of our plans. The $4 per month increase applies to our current Unlimited and 80GB broadband plans.

 

If you do decide you wish to leave us as a result of this price increase, you’re able to do so without incurring early exit fees for 30 days before the increase is introduced, even if you’re still in a contract. You can’t ask for fairer than that, right? But if your modem is a free rental modem it must be returned, or charges may apply.

 

Sing out if you have any further questions, but otherwise the website should answer most of them.

 

Cheers

 

 

My View, Broadband in NZ is too cheap and too cut throat, and support price increases in this industry

6760 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2555430 2-Sep-2020 09:27
@nztim agree with you 110%

28 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2555431 2-Sep-2020 09:29
nztim:

 

morganbrowne:

 

Morning!

 

 

 

Yes, we're in the process of emailing our broadband customers about this, with the first ones going out yesterday. These emails are staggered in stages. We're committed to being 100% transparent and fair about this with our customers :)

 

Over the past four years, the costs for us to provide broadband has gone up. Unfortunately, this means we’ve decided to put prices up on some of our plans. The $4 per month increase applies to our current Unlimited and 80GB broadband plans.

 

If you do decide you wish to leave us as a result of this price increase, you’re able to do so without incurring early exit fees for 30 days before the increase is introduced, even if you’re still in a contract. You can’t ask for fairer than that, right? But if your modem is a free rental modem it must be returned, or charges may apply.

 

Sing out if you have any further questions, but otherwise the website should answer most of them.

 

Cheers

 

 

My View, Broadband in NZ is too cheap and too cut throat, and support price increases in this industry

 

 

 

 

Not the response I expected and I am pleasantly surprised! We hate doing any increases and we always do so reluctantly but it is just a reality for us sometimes.




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager

717 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2555441 2-Sep-2020 09:46
morganbrowne:

 

nztim:

 

My View, Broadband in NZ is too cheap and too cut throat, and support price increases in this industry

 

 

Not the response I expected and I am pleasantly surprised! We hate doing any increases and we always do so reluctantly but it is just a reality for us sometimes.

 

 

Once the RSP has paid Circa $40-60+GST to the LFC (depending on speed) there is Circa $25+GST left which they have to pay their own staff, Buy bandwidth & expensive networking equipment and support the end user which doesn't leave much left in terms of margin

 

 

