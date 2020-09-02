Good morning all,
Hope you're all doing well. I've just been snooping on the 2Degrees broadband website and stumbled upon a section (https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/broadband-and-landline/billing-and-payment/broadband-price-increase-october-2020/) where it says that their Unlimited and 80GB plan prices will be going up by $4 a month from 2 October. This is for both Home and Business users. I was just wondering, does this mean that current existing customers have the right to cancel our contract without incurring early exit fees?
Thanks
P.S. I'm an existing 2Degrees 3 year customer but I did not receive any email regarding the increase in price by $4/month.