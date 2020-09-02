Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Work from Home Fibre package


#275657 2-Sep-2020 16:19
Just received:

 

 

New research by 2degrees reveals that 41 per cent of small Kiwi businesses don’t have a security resource in place. What’s more, almost one third of small businesses (29%) don’t think data security is a big deal.

 

With New Zealand businesses – big and small – falling victim to a significant number of cyber-attacks in recent weeks, the research comes as a timely reminder for businesses to educate themselves on how to protect themselves better.

 

To assist with this, 2degrees has launched a new product that protects customers’ laptops and PCs from threats.

 

The product – Work from Home Fibre – delivers business grade broadband through a dedicated fibre connection to employees’ homes. As part of the package, businesses will also get web filtering, a service that enables them to block sites known for phishing, malware and other security threats.

 

Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees, says while this product helps to keep business information safe, customers should still do their due diligence and not rely on one product alone to protect their businesses.

 

“There are several ways businesses can protect themselves from falling victim to a cyber-attack and one is to make sure they have the right tools in place. Work from Home Fibre is an effective way of blocking content which could be dangerous to data and equipment. However, even with tools in place it’s important that business owners educate themselves and their employees on ways to keep their information safe.”

 

Work from Home Fibre is available to 2degrees broadband customers. The 100/100Mbps secure business broadband is $89 per month on a 24-month contract.

 




 

 

Would a Static IP be included in that?

