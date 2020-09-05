Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesPeering to SF seems broken?


23 posts

Geek


#275702 5-Sep-2020 15:39
I have a couple of servers in Digital Ocean's San Francisco data center - this morning they seem to be blocked for me but other locations around the world could access them just fine.

 

I tried some tracerts, and narrowed it down to SF area. I tried several different hosts, all seem to break at any2ix peering.

 

(Forgive me if I have the terminology wrong!)

 

I am on 2 Degrees with a static IP.

 

e.g.

 

Digital Ocean SFO1: (or SFO2, SFO3)

 

Tracing route to speedtest-sfo1.digitalocean.com [107.170.223.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.0.253]
  2     5 ms     3 ms     3 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   130 ms   126 ms   128 ms  two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]
  5   140 ms   138 ms   139 ms  206.72.211.191.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.191]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

TestMy.Net San Francisco:

 

Tracing route to sf.testmy.net [107.170.222.115]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.0.253]
  2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   126 ms   128 ms   126 ms  two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]
  5   141 ms     *      140 ms  206.72.211.191.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.191]
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

However, to a LA or other Digital Ocean datacenters works fine:

 

TestMy.Net Los Angeles:

 

Tracing route to lax.testmy.net [45.63.56.125]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.0.253]
  2     7 ms     5 ms     4 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   126 ms   128 ms   126 ms  two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]
  5   130 ms     *      129 ms  clan-servers-hosting.as20473.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.53]
  6   128 ms     *      150 ms  10.68.5.5
  7   128 ms     *      128 ms  10.68.16.38
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9   128 ms   126 ms   128 ms  lax.testmy.net [45.63.56.125]

Trace complete.

 

Digital Ocean New York:

 

Tracing route to speedtest-nyc1.digitalocean.com [165.227.194.167]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.0.253]
  2    22 ms     7 ms     3 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   130 ms   126 ms   130 ms  twodegrees-svc063403-ic344202.c.telia.net [62.115.175.227]
  5   129 ms   126 ms   138 ms  las-b24-link.telia.net [62.115.175.226]
  6   185 ms   184 ms     *     ash-bb2-link.telia.net [62.115.121.221]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8   218 ms   220 ms     *     nyk-b3-link.telia.net [62.115.139.151]
  9     *      219 ms   219 ms  digitalocean-ic-306497-nyk-b3.c.telia.net [62.115.45.6]
 10   223 ms   224 ms     *     138.197.244.16
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14   222 ms   219 ms     *     165.227.194.167
 15   222 ms     *      220 ms  165.227.194.167

Trace complete.

 

I called 2 Degrees support, the support rep there could access my sites OK, which I find super weird. It's like my IP is being blocked, at a peering level! So strange.
Anyone else with the same issues to speedtest-sfo1.digitalocean.com or sf.testmy.net ?

 

Mike

16321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2557470 5-Sep-2020 15:54
If you post the server IP people on different service could try a ping for you.



23 posts

Geek


  #2557471 5-Sep-2020 15:56
They can try the hosts I posted above. I have already tried my own hosts via VPN etc and it works OK.

 

speedtest-sfo1.digitalocean.com

 

sf.testmy.net 

 

 

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9503 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557472 5-Sep-2020 15:58
This is on your side. Works totally fine with me also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi



23 posts

Geek


  #2557474 5-Sep-2020 16:00
Thanks @michaelmurfy, could you post a tracert?

