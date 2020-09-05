I have a couple of servers in Digital Ocean's San Francisco data center - this morning they seem to be blocked for me but other locations around the world could access them just fine.

I tried some tracerts, and narrowed it down to SF area. I tried several different hosts, all seem to break at any2ix peering.

(Forgive me if I have the terminology wrong!)

I am on 2 Degrees with a static IP.

e.g.

Digital Ocean SFO1: (or SFO2, SFO3)

Tracing route to speedtest-sfo1.digitalocean.com [107.170.223.15]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.0.253]

2 5 ms 3 ms 3 ms 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 130 ms 126 ms 128 ms two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]

5 140 ms 138 ms 139 ms 206.72.211.191.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.191]

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

TestMy.Net San Francisco:

Tracing route to sf.testmy.net [107.170.222.115]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.0.253]

2 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 126 ms 128 ms 126 ms two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]

5 141 ms * 140 ms 206.72.211.191.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.191]

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

However, to a LA or other Digital Ocean datacenters works fine:

TestMy.Net Los Angeles:

Tracing route to lax.testmy.net [45.63.56.125]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.0.253]

2 7 ms 5 ms 4 ms 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 126 ms 128 ms 126 ms two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]

5 130 ms * 129 ms clan-servers-hosting.as20473.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.53]

6 128 ms * 150 ms 10.68.5.5

7 128 ms * 128 ms 10.68.16.38

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 128 ms 126 ms 128 ms lax.testmy.net [45.63.56.125]



Trace complete.





Digital Ocean New York:

Tracing route to speedtest-nyc1.digitalocean.com [165.227.194.167]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.0.253]

2 22 ms 7 ms 3 ms 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 130 ms 126 ms 130 ms twodegrees-svc063403-ic344202.c.telia.net [62.115.175.227]

5 129 ms 126 ms 138 ms las-b24-link.telia.net [62.115.175.226]

6 185 ms 184 ms * ash-bb2-link.telia.net [62.115.121.221]

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 218 ms 220 ms * nyk-b3-link.telia.net [62.115.139.151]

9 * 219 ms 219 ms digitalocean-ic-306497-nyk-b3.c.telia.net [62.115.45.6]

10 223 ms 224 ms * 138.197.244.16

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 222 ms 219 ms * 165.227.194.167

15 222 ms * 220 ms 165.227.194.167



Trace complete.





I called 2 Degrees support, the support rep there could access my sites OK, which I find super weird. It's like my IP is being blocked, at a peering level! So strange.

Anyone else with the same issues to speedtest-sfo1.digitalocean.com or sf.testmy.net ?

Mike