Different speeds between towers


#275837 12-Sep-2020 12:14
This isn’t so much a problem as a bit of a curiosity.

I live in Pinehaven, Upper Hutt. Up on the hill there are cell towers for 2degrees and Vodafone, and down in Silverstream there are towers for all three providers. I was on spark but recently switched to 2Degrees as the coverage in the house wasn’t great.

Now, I get 4g, full bars. Phone calls are fixed. Internet was never an issue because I have fibre.

What I’m finding, however, is that I can only get 20mbps on 4g. Sometimes only 10. Tried the wife’s mobile (also on 2D). Same deal. In silverstream I can get 100mbps no problem. Come home, 20. Consistently in my handful of tests (so far).

I’m just curious why this would be. If it is high usage of the tower, I wouldn’t have expected such consistency, even if there are home wireless users in the area.

Could it be a tower with a lower capacity? As mentioned, this is just idle curiosity. Nothing to fix here!

  #2562870 12-Sep-2020 12:30
Probably the speed of the backhaul to that tower maybe?



  #2562877 12-Sep-2020 12:43
Maybe but I would have assumed 4g towers are all fed by fibre. It wouldn’t be some form of copper, would it?

 
 
 
 


  #2562888 12-Sep-2020 13:13
Some sites will have a single band say 1800Mhz and some will have 700 , 900 & 1800Mhz so can do much higher speeds with CA

 

Speed will also depend on the number of users attached to the site using data



  #2562895 12-Sep-2020 13:40
Linux:

Some sites will have a single band say 1800Mhz and some will have 700 , 900 & 1800Mhz so can do much higher speeds with CA


Speed will also depend on the number of users attached to the site using data



That explains it. This the sort of useful information that keeps Geekzone interesting. Thanks Linux.

A quick check of gis.geek.nz shows the Pinehaven tower is 900 only for 4g and the Silverstream one is 900 and 1800.

