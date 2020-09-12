This isn’t so much a problem as a bit of a curiosity.



I live in Pinehaven, Upper Hutt. Up on the hill there are cell towers for 2degrees and Vodafone, and down in Silverstream there are towers for all three providers. I was on spark but recently switched to 2Degrees as the coverage in the house wasn’t great.



Now, I get 4g, full bars. Phone calls are fixed. Internet was never an issue because I have fibre.



What I’m finding, however, is that I can only get 20mbps on 4g. Sometimes only 10. Tried the wife’s mobile (also on 2D). Same deal. In silverstream I can get 100mbps no problem. Come home, 20. Consistently in my handful of tests (so far).



I’m just curious why this would be. If it is high usage of the tower, I wouldn’t have expected such consistency, even if there are home wireless users in the area.



Could it be a tower with a lower capacity? As mentioned, this is just idle curiosity. Nothing to fix here!