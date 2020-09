I'm having odd issues this morning. SSH sessions won't start, when they do they get really slow or stop. Some websites are loading slowly, like the AWS console - they load, but it's made of many parts and there seems to be a delay. Just general weirdness and slowdowns. I've restarted PC, router, and Pi Hole. Wellington suburbs, 100/20 fiber connection.

Anyone else noticing anything similar? Thought I'd check before spending the time on more troubleshooting.