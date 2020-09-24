540trickzter

They shafted me about 6 years ago. They set the date (and had 2 months notice and another call month before as I was moving after earthquakes to my rebuild). They made the day after the end of the month so cost me big time ie had to pay 1 day short of a whole month. I had even been in and returned a brand new router during that time which I could have sold on Trade Me as only had to send back one was using (the new one was compensation for model issues and they did not even have note about when returned). I moaned and they went back to the call which proved me right but still would not refund. Sadly it is common practice to quote "terms" I had been with them since they were Snap and had never agreed to any 2degrees terms and they still would not refund. Will never use again.