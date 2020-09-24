540trickzter

I changed ISP on the 14th September from 2degrees and my billing month ends on 28th of each month. So I changed halfway through my billing month. Since payments are paid 1 month in advance, I thought I could get a partial refund back, basically half a month of money back. But after ringing 2degrees and enquiring about it, they said they don't do partial refunds and said I just have to take the loss. I've been partially refunded from other companies before when exiting from their services, but 2degrees doesn't. I think this is pretty poor form. In hindsight, I should've switched over at the end of the month, but I just assumed I would get a partial refund, since ISP's charge you prorata if it were the other way around. It's left me with a little sour taste in my mouth.
Does anyone know if I'm entitled to a partial refund? Or is it my fault that I switched halfway through my month and I basically have to take the loss? Do all ISP's do the same thing?