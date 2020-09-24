540trickzter

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changing ISP from 2degrees partial refund?
#277066 24-Sep-2020 11:38
I changed ISP on the 14th September from 2degrees and my billing month ends on 28th of each month. So I changed halfway through my billing month. Since payments are paid 1 month in advance, I thought I could get a partial refund back, basically half a month of money back. But after ringing 2degrees and enquiring about it, they said they don't do partial refunds and said I just have to take the loss. I've been partially refunded from other companies before when exiting from their services, but 2degrees doesn't. I think this is pretty poor form. In hindsight, I should've switched over at the end of the month, but I just assumed I would get a partial refund, since ISP's charge you prorata if it were the other way around. It's left me with a little sour taste in my mouth.

 

 

 

Does anyone know if I'm entitled to a partial refund? Or is it my fault that I switched halfway through my month and I basically have to take the loss? Do all ISP's do the same thing?

Linux
  #2573399 24-Sep-2020 11:41
No you are not as per the T&Cs you need to give 1 months notice of leaving / deactivating a connection 

morganbrowne
2degrees

  #2573402 24-Sep-2020 11:50
Hi there,

 

Sorry to hear you've left 2degrees. As per the terms you signed, you can cancel any time up until your billing date, if you're not on a contract. If you cancelled prior to your billing date, you're liable for the charges.

 

If you're cancelling during a fixed contract you're potentially liable for early termination charges.

 

You can read the 2degrees broadband terms here: https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/termsofuse/broadband/broadband/2degrees-broadband-terms-and-conditions/

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

 
 
 
 


Quinny
  #2573454 24-Sep-2020 12:24
They shafted me about 6 years ago. They set the date (and had 2 months notice and another call month before as I was moving after earthquakes to my rebuild). They made the day after the end of the month so cost me big time ie had to pay 1 day short of a whole month. I had even been in and returned a brand new router during that time which I could have sold on Trade Me as only had to send back one was using (the new one was compensation for model issues and they did not even have note about when returned). I moaned and they went back to the call which proved me right but still would not refund. Sadly it is common practice to quote "terms" I had been with them since they were Snap and had never agreed to any 2degrees terms and they still would not refund. Will never use again. 

rugrat
  #2573466 24-Sep-2020 12:58
morganbrowne:

 

Hi there,

 

Sorry to hear you've left 2degrees. As per the terms you signed, you can cancel any time up until your billing date, if you're not on a contract. If you cancelled prior to your billing date, you're liable for the charges.

 

If you're cancelling during a fixed contract you're potentially liable for early termination charges.

 

You can read the 2degrees broadband terms here: https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/termsofuse/broadband/broadband/2degrees-broadband-terms-and-conditions/

 

Cheers,

 

 

Hi Morganbrowne 

 

‘I’m just trying to understand this:

 

I get a bill on 14 Sept that covers period 9 October-9 Nov.  Payment due Oct 9 Oct.
To minimise loss does someone need to cancel before 14th of month (before bill arrived), or cancel before payment due 9 Oct?

 

The bit that has me confused is "You will still be liable for any Charges incurred prior to that Billing Due Date." So I’m not sure if getting a bill for dates that haven’t started is charges incurred.

 

‘Thanks.

