There are some variants intended for the US or Chinese market that don't include all the bands we use here. They'll probably work, but you won't have coverage or will fall back to 3G coverage in rural areas.

The important one is Band 28 (700MHz - note there are other variants of 700MHz out there).

Most phones will have bands 3, 7 (Vodafone and Spark), and 8.

40 is also growing in urban areas but it's not so critical.