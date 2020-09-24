Hi Guys,
Can anyone explain to me what LTE is, what 2 Degree's LTE (network?) works on, and if it'll be a problem if I bought a phone from overseas for use mainly here in New Zealand?
Thanks
LTE is 4G and uses 700 900 1800 and 2100Mhz depending on location
3G also uses 900 & 2100Mhz
As long as it was manufactured in the last 2 years and it's not the absolute cheapest AliExpress model you can lay your hands on, it should be fine. All of them will support 1800MHz at the very least, and anything worth paying for will support the other bands by now too.
SaltyNZ:
Yes, but an imported phone may not support the specific 4G band carrier aggregation that operators do to increase speeds...
There are some variants intended for the US or Chinese market that don't include all the bands we use here. They'll probably work, but you won't have coverage or will fall back to 3G coverage in rural areas.
The important one is Band 28 (700MHz - note there are other variants of 700MHz out there).
Most phones will have bands 3, 7 (Vodafone and Spark), and 8.
40 is also growing in urban areas but it's not so critical.