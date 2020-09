I can't seem to search on AliExpress as of late, the home page will work fine but once I search for stuffs it'll bug out.

This is what I was greeted when I hit enter

I proceed to slide to 'verify' and this happened

I tried restarting my router, changing browsers, disabling all my add-ons to no avail.

Funnily enough the app on my phone works perfectly. It only affects desktop browsers for now.

Anyone on 2degrees experiencing this as well?