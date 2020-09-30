Hi everyone, just letting you know that we will be upgrading our FRITZ!Box firmware during the period starting from 29/9 to 31/10 between 2am and 5am. This upgrade is to the new firmware version - 7.20/7.21 and will be staggered for all broadband customers (residential and business).
The benefits of the new firmware are;
- Mesh and Wi-Fi Optimizations
- WPA3 support – the leading most secure standard of security for WiFi
- OS stability and performance
- Up to 3x performance on VPN
- More ringtones for Fritz Fon
- Better support of SMB v2/ v3 for File sharing
- Support of DNS over TLS
Full benefits of OS upgrade is found here >> http://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7590/other/fritz.os/info_en.txt
The models that will receive the latest update are;
- 7490 – 7.21
- 7530/7590 – 7.20
- 7560 – TBC
Cheers,