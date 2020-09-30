Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesUpgrades to firmware - 2degrees FRITZ!Box
Hi everyone, just letting you know that we will be upgrading our FRITZ!Box firmware during the period starting from 29/9 to 31/10 between 2am and 5am. This upgrade is to the new firmware version - 7.20/7.21 and will be staggered for all broadband customers (residential and business).

 

The benefits of the new firmware are;

 

  • Mesh and Wi-Fi Optimizations
  • WPA3 support – the leading most secure standard of security for WiFi
  • OS stability and performance
  • Up to 3x performance on VPN
  • More ringtones for Fritz Fon
  • Better support of SMB v2/ v3 for File sharing
  • Support of DNS over TLS

Full benefits of OS upgrade is found here >> http://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7590/other/fritz.os/info_en.txt

 

The models that will receive the latest update are;

 

  • 7490 – 7.21
  • 7530/7590 – 7.20
  • 7560 – TBC

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

7.20 works well for me, and VPN performance is definitely improved :)

