Hi everyone, just letting you know that we will be upgrading our FRITZ!Box firmware during the period starting from 29/9 to 31/10 between 2am and 5am. This upgrade is to the new firmware version - 7.20/7.21 and will be staggered for all broadband customers (residential and business).

The benefits of the new firmware are;

Mesh and Wi-Fi Optimizations

WPA3 support – the leading most secure standard of security for WiFi

OS stability and performance

Up to 3x performance on VPN

More ringtones for Fritz Fon

Better support of SMB v2/ v3 for File sharing

Support of DNS over TLS

Full benefits of OS upgrade is found here >> http://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7590/other/fritz.os/info_en.txt

The models that will receive the latest update are;

7490 – 7.21

7530/7590 – 7.20

7560 – TBC

Cheers,