kiwifidget:

As from Nov 1 I will no longer be billed for SkyTV via VF.

VF's decision, not mine.

I initially went with VF as they had a deal with Sky which saved me some dollars, and I have a VF mobile so more dollars saved.

So I will no longer be bound to VF and am considering moving to 2D. Everyone is always saying such nice things about them.

But I do have some factors that may make leaving VF (Unlimited Fibre 100/20) more trouble than its worth.

- I have a SureSignal as I get stuff all VF reception at my house (will it work on 2D fibre?)

(I could be talked into changing mobile to 2D as well if they had better reception here but I don't know if they do, Spark reception is also patchy)

- I have a landline. Don't be judgey 😀

- My old school phones (6 handsets/2 base stations) are magically connected to the VF UltraHub on one of the phone ports.

- My ONT and router are not in the same location. They are connected by one run of internal cabling, a second run would be impossible. (This I think rules out Spark as an option who have landlines plugged into the ONT??)

There are other factors but those are the main ones I need to consider if I leave VF.

Apart from the SureSignal would a 2D router work much the same as the VF UltraHub?