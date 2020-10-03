Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesCould I leave VF for 2D??
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2029 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#277243 3-Oct-2020 10:07
Send private message quote this post

As from Nov 1 I will no longer be billed for SkyTV via VF.

 

VF's decision, not mine.

 

I initially went with VF as they had a deal with Sky which saved me some dollars, and I have a VF mobile so more dollars saved.

 

So I will no longer be bound to VF and am considering moving to 2D. Everyone is always saying such nice things about them.

 

But I do have some factors that may make leaving VF (Unlimited Fibre 100/20) more trouble than its worth.

 

- I have a SureSignal as I get stuff all VF reception at my house (will it work on 2D fibre?)

 

(I could be talked into changing mobile to 2D as well if they had better reception here but I don't know if they do, Spark reception is also patchy)

 

- I have a landline. Don't be judgey 😀

 

- My old school phones (6 handsets/2 base stations) are magically connected to the VF UltraHub on one of the phone ports. 

 

- My ONT and router are not in the same location. They are connected by one run of internal cabling, a second run would be impossible. (This I think rules out Spark as an option who have landlines plugged into the ONT??)

 

There are other factors but those are the main ones I need to consider if I leave VF.

 

Apart from the SureSignal would a 2D router work much the same as the VF UltraHub?

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop computers and accessories at Lenovo.
Linux
6856 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578487 3-Oct-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

2degrees do Wi-Fi calling which is a fantastic service

2degrees Fibre service is excellent

You would get a Fritzbox which are great bits of kit

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2029 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578488 3-Oct-2020 10:15
Send private message quote this post

@Linux , do you need a certain mobile for wifi calling to work?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 


Linux
6856 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578490 3-Oct-2020 10:16
Send private message quote this post

kiwifidget:

@Linux , do you need a certain mobile for wifi calling to work?



Yes it needs to be on the approved list running correct software!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2029 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578492 3-Oct-2020 10:18
Send private message quote this post

I just found the info on their site, I do not have the right phone so I'm a bit buggered there.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

ghettomaster
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2578521 3-Oct-2020 11:32
Send private message quote this post

As far as cellphone coverage goes, the best way to find out is to test. Go to any dairy and you’ll get yourself a 2D sim for $1 or 2. Also, hang on to it because if you switch your mobile over you can use it for that.

As for your other questions the phone lines seem to be the hardest issue but I can’t say how 2D do their phone lines.

Linux
6856 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578524 3-Oct-2020 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Also 2degrees own 3G / 4G coverage is expanding very quickly with the MoRAN deployment happening at the moment

Create new topic




News »

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.