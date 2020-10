I decided to install the Orbi mesh system, which meant I no longer needed the Two Degrees supplied Fritz Box. I know Two degrees say they don't support other equipment, but, when I phone to get my broadband password as its been a long time since I used it, the lady I spoke to was very patient, reset my password, waited for me to update the settings at my end, then waited till I was showing online. Very impressed with Two Degrres.