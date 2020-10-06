Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ipv89

#277287 6-Oct-2020 09:09
Yesterday I was swapped over from Vodafone to 2Degrees (Fiber). When I got home there was no internet as I had not configured the router yet (Edge Router 4). I ran through the WAN2LAN2 Wizard, selected PPOE, added username XXX@snap.net.nz and the password, VLAN 10. The internet connected, I completed some other configs such as DNS and DHCP. This was between 4 and 5pm, around 9pm the internet disconnected, the fiber light on the ONT was solid green, I ran through some trouble shooting steps and couldn’t get it working so I reset the ER-4 and ran through the wizard again… still no luck. Checked the logs and I have an error on the PPOE interface “timeout waiting for PODO packet”

 

I called support who advised I reset the ONT so I did, still no connection. The guy said it looks like an intermittent issue that could go away in 4 hours and to call back in the morning. I called back, the guy said there is not much they can do as it looks like my router is the issue( specifically said there is no service to the ONT) and he can call out a technician, I thought I would check here first as I don’t want to be stuck with the fee if it is an issue I can fix, any suggestions as to what it could be.

freitasm
  #2579885 6-Oct-2020 09:48
You could connect a laptop directly to the ONT, manually configuring VLAN and PPPOE on the interface, to test it (remember it should have an active firewall software at least - even if it's Windows Firewall).




 

 

michaelmurfy
  #2579886 6-Oct-2020 09:56
Did you follow my guide on setting up the Edgerouter 4?

No issues here. Also I run an Edgerouter 4 also.




Ipv89

  #2579891 6-Oct-2020 10:09
michaelmurfy:

 

Did you follow my guide on setting up the Edgerouter 4?

No issues here. Also I run an Edgerouter 4 also.

 

 

 

 

I did indeed (thank you for the guide) and was working before it disconnected. One detail I did leave out was that I was running a DNS test using Namebench at the time of the disconnection if that matters at all. 

 

I will shoot home and try the laptop directly connected to the ONT and see if I can get a connection although I am not hopeful. 

Ipv89

  #2579909 6-Oct-2020 10:31
Ill add more info on the state of the interface.

 

 

 

The ont is connected to eth0.

 

Eth0 – Connected – No IP

 

Eth0.10 – Connected – No IP

 

Ppoe0 – disconnected – No IP

 

 

 

The above configuration was done using the WAN2LAN2 wizard on the ER-4

