Theclaytons

Hi,

I've got a strange issue with 2degrees DNS that I can't seem to get a straight answer from anyone from. The issue is with DNS propagation to Google (and a few other) DNS servers.

When I dig the scenicgroup.co.nz domain for any DNS record for some servers (most noticably Google) it does not return any records. For most o thge others it does. e.g.

scenicgroup.co.nz@8.8.4.4 (Default):

dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @8.8.4.4

The same query from CloudFlare or Open DNS returns records as expected

scenicgroup.co.nz@1.1.1.1 (CloudFlare):

dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @1.1.1.1

scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70

scenicgroup.co.nz@208.67.222.222 (OpenDNS):

dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @208.67.222.222

scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70

I have logged 2 x tickets with 2degrees who have done nothing and logged a ticket with Google DNS bug tracker and I got this suggestion:

There appears to be some sort of rate limiting/firewalling/access control or similar on your authoritative servers. From any IP controlled by Google that I've tried:



$ dig @ns3.snap.net.nz. scenicgroup.co.nz. A



; <<>> DiG 9.16.6-Debian <<>> @ns3.snap.net.nz. scenicgroup.co.nz. A

; (2 servers found)

;; global options: +cmd

;; Got answer:

;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: SERVFAIL, id: 1449

;; flags: qr rd; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 0, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1

...



Your authoritative server refuses to answer, producing a SERVFAIL.

This to me looks like an issue with 2degrees DNS servers - can anyone shed any further light on this issue? This is affecting email and web browsing where google DNS servers are set.

Any help greatly appreicated.