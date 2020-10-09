Theclaytons

Hi,
I've got a strange issue with 2degrees DNS that I can't seem to get a straight answer from anyone from. The issue is with DNS propagation to Google (and a few other) DNS servers.
When I dig the scenicgroup.co.nz domain for any DNS record for some servers (most noticably Google) it does not return any records. For most o thge others it does. e.g.
scenicgroup.co.nz@8.8.4.4 (Default):
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @8.8.4.4
The same query from CloudFlare or Open DNS returns records as expected
scenicgroup.co.nz@1.1.1.1 (CloudFlare):
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @1.1.1.1
scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70
scenicgroup.co.nz@208.67.222.222 (OpenDNS):
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @208.67.222.222
scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70
I have logged 2 x tickets with 2degrees who have done nothing and logged a ticket with Google DNS bug tracker and I got this suggestion:
There appears to be some sort of rate limiting/firewalling/access control or similar on your authoritative servers. From any IP controlled by Google that I've tried:
$ dig @ns3.snap.net.nz. scenicgroup.co.nz. A
; <<>> DiG 9.16.6-Debian <<>> @ns3.snap.net.nz. scenicgroup.co.nz. A
; (2 servers found)
;; global options: +cmd
;; Got answer:
;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: SERVFAIL, id: 1449
;; flags: qr rd; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 0, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1
...
Your authoritative server refuses to answer, producing a SERVFAIL.
This to me looks like an issue with 2degrees DNS servers - can anyone shed any further light on this issue? This is affecting email and web browsing where google DNS servers are set.
Any help greatly appreicated.