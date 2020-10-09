Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesIssue with 2degrees NS?
Theclaytons

152 posts

Master Geek


#277345 9-Oct-2020 07:11
Send private message quote this post

Hi,


 


I've got a strange issue with 2degrees DNS that I can't seem to get a straight answer from anyone from. The issue is with DNS propagation to Google (and a few other) DNS servers.


When I dig the scenicgroup.co.nz domain for any DNS record for some servers (most noticably Google) it does not return any records. For most o thge others it does. e.g.


 


scenicgroup.co.nz@8.8.4.4 (Default):  
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @8.8.4.4


 


The same query from CloudFlare or Open DNS returns records as expected


scenicgroup.co.nz@1.1.1.1 (CloudFlare):  
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @1.1.1.1
scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70


scenicgroup.co.nz@208.67.222.222 (OpenDNS):  
dig +noadditional +noquestion +nocomments +nocmd +nostats scenicgroup.co.nz. @208.67.222.222
scenicgroup.co.nz. 300 IN A 119.47.120.70


I have logged 2 x tickets with 2degrees who have done nothing and logged a ticket with Google DNS bug tracker and I got this suggestion:


There appears to be some sort of rate limiting/firewalling/access control or similar on your authoritative servers.  From any IP controlled by Google that I've tried:



$ dig @ns3.snap.net.nzscenicgroup.co.nz. A
 
; <<>> DiG 9.16.6-Debian <<>> @ns3.snap.net.nzscenicgroup.co.nz. A
; (2 servers found)
;; global options: +cmd
;; Got answer:
;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: SERVFAIL, id: 1449
;; flags: qr rd; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 0, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1
...

Your authoritative server refuses to answer, producing a SERVFAIL. 

This to me looks like an issue with 2degrees DNS servers - can anyone shed any further light on this issue? This is affecting email and web browsing where google DNS servers are set.


Any help greatly appreicated.


 


 


 


 


 


 

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Want no ads? Become a Geekzone subscriber now.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68649 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581729 9-Oct-2020 07:49
Send private message quote this post

Is 2degrees your domain NS host?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

Theclaytons

152 posts

Master Geek


  #2581730 9-Oct-2020 07:50
Send private message quote this post

2Degrees is my NS provider.....

 
 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68649 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581732 9-Oct-2020 07:51
Send private message quote this post

Any particular reason? Why not use Umbrellar - or even move DNS to Cloudflare?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

Theclaytons

152 posts

Master Geek


  #2581733 9-Oct-2020 07:52
Send private message quote this post

It is on the list to change, but that does not fix my current problem quickly

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68649 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581734 9-Oct-2020 07:54
Send private message quote this post

Changing NS is probably quicker than waiting for the ISP to change their systems.

It could be rate limiting in an attempt to prevent DDoS in which case it will be a lengthy process to change.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

aspired
11 posts

Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2581755 9-Oct-2020 08:58
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I've just fixed this one up, should be good now - there was an error in one of the scenicgroup.co.nz resource records, causing SERVFAIL for the whole zone.
I'll respond to your support ticket with further details.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68649 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581758 9-Oct-2020 09:06
Send private message quote this post

Well, there you go... Thanks @aspired




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 


Theclaytons

152 posts

Master Geek


  #2581764 9-Oct-2020 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Thank you - seems to be resolving now.

 

 

 

Keen to undestand what change affected this.....

Create new topic






News »

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09




Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.