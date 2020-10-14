Hi All,

I have a family member on a 80gb plan, today they received an email notifying them overage which created a panicked response. The internet connection is used daily however billing/graphing data seems missing - I appreciate and expect that most on GZ will be on unlimited.

There seems to be a bunch of data and a month missing - I wonder if recent software upgrades have introduced a 'feature'.

This is completely bogus.....

Graphical representation of item above - show's no traffic then consuming ~90gb in a day...

@2degreescare @morganbrowne

Nick.