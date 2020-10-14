Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees IP accounting broken? 80gb plan
NickMack

#278425 14-Oct-2020 21:40
Hi All,

 

I have a family member on a 80gb plan, today they received an email notifying them overage which created a panicked response. The internet connection is used daily however billing/graphing data seems missing - I appreciate and expect that most on GZ will be on unlimited. 

 

 

There seems to be a bunch of data and a month missing  - I wonder if recent software upgrades have introduced a 'feature'.

 

 

This is completely bogus..... 

 

 

Graphical representation of item above - show's no traffic then consuming ~90gb in a day...

 

 

@2degreescare @morganbrowne

 

Nick.




freitasm
  #2585560 14-Oct-2020 21:44
Just to confirm (yes, I am on unlimited) I can see all months and daily usage too, including the chart on top of the page corresponding to each day.




 

 

Linux
  #2585611 14-Oct-2020 21:59
I am on 1000/500 unlimited plan and have used -74.76MB this month (Yes that is minus)

 
 
 
 


NickMack

  #2585612 14-Oct-2020 22:01
Linux:

 

I am on 1000/500 unlimited plan and have used -74.76MB this month (Yes that is minus)

 

 

Does that mean you get cash back? :-)




NickMack

  #2585621 14-Oct-2020 22:26
freitasm:

 

Just to confirm (yes, I am on unlimited) I can see all months and daily usage too, including the chart on top of the page corresponding to each day.

 

 

I'm on an unlimited plan, mine is screwy also...

 

 

 

Nick.




gmball
  #2585626 14-Oct-2020 22:49
Ours also reflects 0

 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #2585627 14-Oct-2020 22:50
Yeah, I noticed this a few weeks ago, but clean forgot about it, but mines completely borked, too.

 

 

