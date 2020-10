It's pretty certain your problem is because 2Degrees uses CGNAT by default, and you no longer have a unique external IP address. Your Smart DNS service will need to know it's really you using their service so with Spark you will have had a static IP or a dynamic IP that could be updated at your Smart DNS service using one of a number of methods.

With 2Degrees CGNAT, you effectively share an IP with several others. You'll need to contact 2Degrees and advise them. They'll either give you a static IP for $10 a month or maybe a free one if you ask nicely and advise what's happening to you.